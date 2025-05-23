Famous People Born on May 23: May 23 marks the birthday of several famous personalities across various fields. Notable figures born on this day include Drew Carey, the American comedian and host of The Price Is Right; Ryan Coogler, the acclaimed director of Black Panther; and James Charles, a popular beauty influencer and makeup artist. Also born on this day was Gayatri Devi, the elegant Maharani of Jaipur, renowned for her beauty, style, and political acumen. She was a prominent public figure, a member of the Indian Parliament, and a symbol of royal grace and modernity. Their contributions to entertainment, politics, and culture make May 23 a day to celebrate diverse talent and influence. May 23 birthdays fall under the Gemini zodiac sign. May 23, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

James Charles, American YouTuber and make-up artist Bray Wyatt, American professional wrestler Drew Carey, American comedian and actor Ryan Coogler, American film director Rahman, Indian actor Gayatri Devi, Former Member of the Lok Sabha (23 May 1919 − 29 July 2009) Sugandha Mishra, Indian actress and playback singer Chandra Mohan, Indian actor (23 May 1946– 11 November 2023) Tia Bajpai, Indian singer and television actress Samir Kochhar, Indian actor

