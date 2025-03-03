The Monday Night Raw episode on February 3, slated to be held at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, is a much-awaited one as a fallout of the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE (Premium Live Event) that shook the entire landscape of the industry. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 saw two much-awaited returns in the form of Jade Cargill and also Randy Orton as they came back for vengeance after being taken out of action. Plus, Bianca Belair won the women's Elimination Chamber 2025 match, setting up a clash with either Iyo Sky or Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41. And the biggest development was John Cena, who turned heel shortly after winning the men's Elimination Chamber 2025 match and launched a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes after the WWE Undisputed Champion declined the offer to join 'The Rock.' WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Wins Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair Stands Tall in Women’s Division; Jade Cargill, Randy Orton Return and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas next month, each episode of Monday Night Raw as well as Friday Night SmackDown is set to be crucial as it will not just determine the eventual match card for the showpiece event but also pave the way for potential feuds and storylines in the future. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

General Manager Adam Pearce Makes Announcements for Monday Night Raw

Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky for Women's World Title

Rhea Ripley will take on Iyo Sky for the Women's World Title in what is expected to be an epic clash. The Women's World Champion had cost Iyo Sky a shot at the Women's Elimination Chamber 2025 match, although accidentally and will now put her title on the line. Both the wrestlers are quality athletes and fans can expect this contest to be an absolutely breathtaking one. Bianca Belair, who won the women's Elimination Chamber match, will be in attendance as well as her WrestleMania 41 opponent is determined.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther to Make Appearances

After being screwed by Seth Rollins in the men's Elimination Chamber match, CM Punk will be live on Monday Night Raw and this appearance will give fans a glimpse into what his future path might look like in the WWE heading into WrestleMania 41. It is no secret that the 'Second City Saint' badly wants to have WrestleMania main event to his name and that opportunity was taken away from him after Seth Rollins, despite being eliminated, landed a curb stomp on him and later, John Cena took advantage and locked him in the 'STF', causing him to pass out. John Cena Avoids Questions at Press Conference Following Brutal Attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE (Watch Video).

Seth Rollins, who successfully cost CM Punk an opportunity to headline WrestleMania 41 will also make an appearance and the two are expected to cross paths once again. A CM Punk vs Seth Rollins match for WWE WrestleMania 41 looks all the more likely at this time and Monday Night Raw episode on March 3 will make the picture clearer.

WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther is set to make an appearance as well as he builds up his feud with Jey Uso leading into WWE WrestleMania 41. Gunther will defend his heavyweight title against Jey Uso and the two have had some intense encounters in the previous episodes. Besides these, the War Raiders will defend the WWE World Tag Team titles against the Creed Brothers. Also Ivy Nile will take on Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title.

