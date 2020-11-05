Sam Rockwell is one of the most wonderfully underrated actors in Hollywood, whose presence can make anything bearable to watch. Even something as trite as the Poltergeist remake that no one asked for. He can play the meanie, as in The Green Mile, with at must ease as he can play a likeable sod in The Way, Way Back. Which is why we cheered when Sam Rockwell won the much deserved Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his terrific performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Sam Rockwell in Talks to Play Merle Haggard in Country Music Legend's Biopic For Amazon Studios.

Some of Rockwell's most notable roles are in films like Moon, Iron Man 2, The Green Mile, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Matchstick Men, Galaxy Quest, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Charlie's Angels, Frost/Nixon, Jojo Rabbit, Vice and Richard Jewell. His emphatic style of dialogue delivery often gets him some amazing lines to spout. Or does he make them sound that way?

In this special feature, we will look at 10 such awesome zingers from Sam Rockwell from some of his popular movies.

If You Wanna Leave Your Beloved Confused While Also Proposing to Her!

Sam Rockwell in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

Ah, The Troubles of Having Self-Awareness!

Sam Rockwell in Galaxy Quest

That Sounds Like a Radioactive Burn, Doesn't It?

Sam Rockwell in Moon

Whaddya Killing Punchline!

Sam Rockwell in Charlie's Angels

Hmmm... Mr Trump, Is This True? Ah, Never Mind!

Sam Rockwell in The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

That Works Too...

Sam Rockwell in Mr Right

Why Canada Doesn't Need an Iron Man!

Sam Rockwell in Iron Man 2

Does That Excuse Work in Courts?

Sam Rockwell in Seven Psychopaths

That's a Good Deflective Burn!

Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

So Should We Stop Blaming Our 'Hapless' Leaders Now?

Sam Rockwell in Richard Jewell

Sam Rockwell is turning 52 on November 5, 2020. Join us in wishing this fantastic actor Many Many Happy Returns of the Day, and hope that he continues to win more honours in the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).