Saoirse Ronan has quickly become one of the most beloved Indie darlings in Hollywood. Starting off acting at a very young age, Ronan would go on to give one critically acclaimed role after another and really raise the standards for acting in general. Great at playing characters in coming-of-age and period dramas, Ronan surely has proved constantly why she is an amazing actress. The Outrun: Saoirse Ronan Set to Star in Nora Fingscheidt's Directorial.

Starring in amazing films like Little Women and Lady Bird, Ronan has amassed a filmography filled with some eye popping movies that will definitely leave you entertained. Being in some of the most critically acclaimed films of all time, she certainly has had a great career till now. So to celebrate her 28th birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best films according to IMDb. Saoirse Ronan Birthday Special: From Little Women to Lady Bird, Movies That Prove She's a Powerhouse of Talent.

Lady Bird (7.4)

Perhaps Ronan’s most critically acclaimed film and role to date, Lady Bird is a great coming-of-age story that really nails the high school aesthetic of it. This Greta Gerwig directed film follows a high school senior and her complicated relationship with her mother.

Brooklyn (7.5)

A great romantic period drama, the movie stars Ronan and Domhnall Gleeson. The movie follows Ellis Lacey who travel from Ireland to Brooklyn and falls in love with a man, but when her past comes back, she has to make a tough decision. It’s a great film that boasts some amazing performances from its leads.

Atonement (7.8)

One of Ronan’s earliest roles, she plays the role of a young Briony Tallis and since then she proved that she would do something really great. As for the movie, it’s a great war film that’s bolstered amazingly by the performances of James McAvoy and Keira Knightley.

Little Women (7.8)

Featuring a great ensemble cast filled with the likes of Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and of course, Ronan, Little Women is one of the best remakes out there. Focused on the life of the March sisters, this is quite the period drama.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (8.1)

Wes Anderson’s best yet, this film will leave you in a riot of laughter. Following a Monsieur framed for murder, he takes off with his protégé to make sure that justice is brought about. Ronan has quite the funny romance as well with the lead of the film.

Saoirse Ronan truly is one of the best actresses working today, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

