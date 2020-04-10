Sony Delays Camila Cabello's Cinderella Movie Till Feb 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Camila Cabello (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Camila Cabello-starrer "Cinderella" is the latest Hollywood project to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project, to be directed by Kay Cannon, has been described as a retelling of the classic fairy tale. According to People magazine, the Sony Pictures film will now release on February 5, 2021. The movie will feature Cabello in the title role, with Billy Porter as the fairy godmother and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother. British actor Nicholas Galitzine will star opposite Cabello as Prince Robert. Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ Gets a New Release Date Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan is aboard the project and he will play the king and father of Galitzine's Robert. Popular TV host-actor James Corden is producing the project along with Leo Pearlman through their banner Fulwell73. Sony had delay a number of its upcoming releases, including Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius", the new "Ghostbusters" and Tom Holland starrer "Uncharted", after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Effect: Artemis Fowl Skips Theatrical Release and Is All Set For a Disney Plus Debut.

Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the titular anti-hero, is now coming in theatres on March 19, 2021, while Jason Reitman-directed "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has been shifted to March 5, 2021. Holland's "Uncharted" is now hitting theatres on October 8, 2021.