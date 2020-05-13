Sophie Turner Flaunts Her Baby Bump as She Strolls With Husband Joe Jonas in LA (View Pics)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are probably making the most of the quarantine, by planning for their baby. The couple is expecting their first child, as they had announced it a few months ago. However, they have been pretty much lowkey about the pregnancy, with not much posts or revelations regarding the same. The duo recently was caught in camera strolling on the streets after a long time. The Game Of Thrones actress was seen flaunting her baby bump, with Joe on her side on the streets of Los Angeles. Joe Jonas Shares Real Reason About Spontaneous Las Vegas Wedding With Sophie Turner.

The 24-year-old star wore a black hoodie wear paired with black tights. She wore a half pony, a mask and shades as she stepped out of the house after being indoors and away from media for long.

On the other hand, Joe who has chopped his hair short, was seen in a stylish look. He wore a black jacket over a red tee and blue denims. He too wore a mask and shades and walked around holding Sophie's hand. Check out the heartwarming pictures below.

Sophie and Joe in LA today 😍😍😭 look at her ❤️❤️❤️❤️ my babies #sophieturner @joejonas pic.twitter.com/eiPBL8aBEz — sophiet.fan.leigh (@LeighSophiet) May 12, 2020

Meanwhile, 'Joephie' is also doing their bit to help those affected by the coronavirus health scare. A few weeks ago, they had sponsored 100 fresh and hot meals for the doctors and nurses of East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. They wanted to take care of the essential service providers working in this hospital through 'Fueling the Fearless' campaign. The beautiful and much-needed gesture was appreciated by the staff. It has to be seen whether the couple now takes frequent strolls like this one!