Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Sponsor 100 Hot Meals For the Doctors and Nurses Of LA Hospital

Joe and Sophie; LA Hospital staff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic has taken over the globe like never before. In times like these, any and every help provided is of utmost importance. It has been over two months now and we have seen world shrinking through social media. Humanity has surfaced with people taking efforts to fight it. Celebrities across entertainment industries are also donating money and other facilities. Now, Hollywood stars Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have also chipped in for the cause as they donated 100 hot meals. Makeover Time! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares a Quick DIY Hair Mask Video to Glam Up Yourself During Quarantine.

The couple recently sponsored 100 fresh and hot meals for the doctors and nurses of East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. This was through the campaign by 'Fueling the Fearless' who took to the social media to thank them and their managers for this contribution. They also shared a bunch of pictures where one can see the staff members of the hospital who are giving their extra time to the patients amid the coronavirus crisis. We can also see the food delivery boxes as well as the meal in the rest of the pictures. Check them out.

LA Hospital Staff Thanks For The Meals:

Indeed, now is the time to be a support system of the essential service providers. Several videos and posts are going viral where the doctors and nurses are sharing the difficulty while treating the COVID-19 patients. By lending some tangible support, it would only assure them that we are all in this together! Good job, Sophie-Joe!