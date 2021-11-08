The first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home had confirmed that through Tom Holland's upcoming film, MCU will be bringing multiverse into the main franchise that will cross over to the previous Spidey movies. The final scene of the trailer brought in Alfred Molina's Doc Ock from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 to face off Tom Holland's Peter Parker. And he would not be the only villain Holland would be facing the movie. Spider-Man No Way Home: Sony Pictures Shares New Poster of Tom Holland’s Film Ahead of Its Release on December 17.

We had also got hints that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans' Lizard, Jamie Foxx's Electro and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman will also be in the film through the trailer. Now the first official poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home further confirms four of these villains to appear in the film.

In the new poster we, see Spider-Man trying to tackle Doc Ock's metal arms. However, if you check the background, you can see lightning bolts, which signified Electro's presence. There is also sand funnels seen the BG which means Sandman will also appear in the film. While the other three villains are not properly glimpsed in their human forms, Green Goblin does appear in the right side of the background, flying on his infamous glider.

Check out the Poster below:

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

Only Lizard gets missing in the poster, unless of course, he is not in the movie at all. There is also Tom Hardy's Venom who, as per the mid-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is now confirmed to have been brought to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his presence in the movie also hasn't been confirmed yet. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Did Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Say 'Hello Peter' to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Not Tom Holland? Fans Feel So!

As of now, apart from Holland and Molina (Dafoe and Foxx are more or less confirmed), the movie also officially stars Zendaya (MJ), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), and Benedict Wong (Wong). Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing in theatres on December 17.

