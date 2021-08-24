Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios finally drop Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer a day after its leak and finally the fans had their fair share of excitement, to say the least. What made Spider-Man fans disappointed was the exclusion of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in the film's trailer. In the leaked footage of the trailer we get to see supervillains Electro, Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus but in the officially released trailer, we could only see Doctor Ock as he says Hello Peter with his vicious smile. Now, fans are claiming that Marvel is deceiving them with this trailer and actually Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock says Hello Peter to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man and Not Tom Holland's. Spider-Man No Way Home: Did A New Set Leak Confirm Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Joining Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Saga?

A Twitter user wrote "For sure. He wouldn't know Tom Holland's Peter Parker. So he was 100 per cent saying hello to Tobey's Peter." Another user tweeted "There’s no way he isn’t talking to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man #SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer". With the Arrival of old Spider-Man characters, Netizens were trusting their instincts and were so sure about Tobey Maguire being a part of Tom Holland's superhero movie. Interestingly, one user made a strong point saying "these don't look like they're in the same scene... which means doctor octopus is most probably addressing Tobey's peter here." Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Review: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Camaraderie Thrills Fans, Doc Ock’s (Re)Entry a Cherry on Top.

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

Its Tobey For Sure?

For sure. He wouldn't know Tom Holland's Peter Parker. So he was 100 percent saying hello to Tobey's Peter. — XxxTentaclesBro (@XTentaclesBro) August 24, 2021

Said Hello Peter to Tobey's Spider-Man?

Doctor Octopus's "Hello Peter" (definitely to Tobey) & Green Goblin's pumpkin bomb 👀👀 I CANNOT WAIT! 🤯😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/DJauUYTijH — Marisol (@_simplyymari) August 24, 2021

Got a Point!

these don't look like they're in the same scene... which means doctor octopus is most probably addressing tobey's peter here #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/kUmh3IzlyG — ًraj CAMI DAY!!! (@keogh4n) August 24, 2021

Nah, Not Same Scenes

This Surely Confirms Tobey's Presence in the Film

Electro. Green Goblin. Doctor Octopus. Can’t wait to see Goblin’s new suit. This must mean Tobey & Andrew are back too right? 100% ready to cry when the boys pull up to help Tom beat the big bads.#SpiderManNoWayHomeTrailer pic.twitter.com/3fCfqr0wdN — oghb_ (@oghb_) August 24, 2021

The trailer showcased Doctor Strange still casts the spell and the newly re-ordered world. This multi-verse opening invites the return of the once-vanquished villains including Otto Octavius, Green Goblin, Sand Man and Electro. It will be interesting to see whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man shows up as well? Spider-Man No Way Home heads for a December 17 theatrical release.

