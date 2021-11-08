The much-awaited trailer for Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Spider-Man: No Way Home garnered quite some love from the audience, and it piqued everyone's excitement for the film even more. To keep the fans wanting more, Sony Pictures has unveiled a new poster of the film, announcing that the film will arrive in India on December 17.

Check Out The Poster Below:

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/25TdmBFMxY — Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (@SonyPicsHomeEnt) November 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)