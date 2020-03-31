Suicide Sqaud Director Reveals the 'Innocence' Behind the Famous Joker Scene With Knives and Baby Clothes

Joker with Knives and Baby Clothes in Suicide Squad (Photo Credits: Warner Bros)

Suicide Squad was one of DCEU's hit and miss films. Although, it had great moments and outcomes aplenty. It led to a Harley Quinn spin-off, titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), which was quite kickass. And the Suicide Squad has also been rebooted. And it also gave us a pretty cool, modernised gangsta, Joker, played by Jared Leto, who described the character as "nearly Shakespearean". One of the most iconic scene in the film was Joker laughing manically in the middle of nicely arranged knives and other things. If you have noticed closely, the other things also include few baby clothes. Why would Joker have baby clothes?

Well, one Twitter user had the same question while watching the movie recently. So, he asked the director, David Ayer, on Twitter. One of the viewer's guess was that Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the Clown Prince of Crime killed babies off-screen. But, Ayer clarified that the reason behind the placement of baby clothes is rather innocent than sinister. Birds of Prey Actor Shows How To Cook Harley Quinn's Egg Sandwich Recipe (Watch Video).

He explained, "Harley wanted a normal family with Joker hence the baby in her vision. I figured she would have endlessly pestered Mr. J about having a kid. So he had Mr. Frost buy some onesies. The circle represents how he sees Harley."

Check Out Ayer's Tweet Here:

No it’s more innocent. Harley wanted a normal family with Joker hence the baby in her vision. I figured she would have endlessly pestered Mr. J about having a kid. So he had Mr. Frost buy some onesies. The circle represents how he sees Harley. https://t.co/EGQCMiWFbo — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 29, 2020

If you remember, in the climactic battle the villainess, Enchantress shows the members of the Suicide Squad their deepest desires that she can fulfil if they joined her. In her induced vision, Harley saw herself leading a normal life with Joker and their babies. The onesies that the babies are wearing in that vision are the same as the ones on Joker's floor.

Watch The Suicide Squad Scene Here:

Actually, this won't be the first time the director has explained the scene to the public. In an interview in October 2018, Ayer had said, "Those are the same onesies the babies were wearing in Harley's fantasy vision."