Birds of Prey Movie Review: Fantabulous, Brilliant, Super Fun and Entertaining, that's Margot Robbie and her Team for You

Birds of Prey Movie Review (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn returns with her solo outing (well, sort of) after the underwhelming performance of Suicide Squad at the box office. Her character was admired then and probably that prompted the makers (that has her as a producer) to have a spin-off on her. Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is a psychotic celebration of sisterhood. What else would you call a team of female vigilantes coming together to beat the big bad villain? While its first reactions were extremely positive, it suffices to add that they weren't an exaggeration. Robbie's fans are in for a treat as she's delightfully devilish. Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan Believes Margot Robbie Is an Extremely Committed Actor, Says ‘In Many People’s Mind, Harley Quinn Is Margot’.

The plot revolves around Quinn who's depressed after her breakup with Joker. She's also a prime target for all her haters now that there isn't Mr J's protective cover around her. While the baddies of Gotham city are behind her, a certain situation demands her to team up with other vigilantes to save a young girl from the clutches of Black Mask (Evan McGregor). Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) with Gotham City cop Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) join Quinn in her fight to protect a young woman named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) who's on the radar of the mighty Black Mask for a very valuable diamond.

Birds of Prey is off the wall superhero movie that has its own perks. It's equal parts quirky and fun. A perfect amalgamation of action and humour, the movie takes some inspiration from Marvel kinda cinema. It relies heavily on humour and ditches DC's obsession with the dark cinema for once. The plot though weak provides ample scope for you to giggle and linger over its entertainment quotient. The film completely justifies its female protagonists and delivers on what was promised to us in the trailer. The level of their badassery is unmatched and it's super fun to see them kick some a** while you are secretly screaming 'yo go girl' in your mind.

What Patty Jenkins did or achieved with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, Cathy Yan was able to replicate with Birds of Prey. Guess, female directors are naturally well-equipped and a better choice to direct an all-female cast outing. Hopefully, Cate Shortland will join her contemporaries with Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow. The direction is phenomenal and the background score is LIT. It's as good as the other prominent aspects that I mentioned before. The film is brutal yes, it's even violent but kudos to Robbie for selling it like a pro and to help us look beyond the brutality.

Speaking of the film's star cast, Margot Robbie shines and how! She's simply brilliant. The Huntress played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead is another character to look forward to. Though Black Canary had some more scope to shine, she delivers in what was offered to her. Rosie Perez who plays Renee Montaya could be the weakling though. Again that's if you compelled us to name a character who's probably a step behind than the rest. A major and a big shoutout to Evan McGregor's Black Mask. He's simply amazing as the bad guy who wreaks havoc as the crime lord of Gotham city.

Now, let's speak a thing or two about the shortcomings. The plot is uneven and has pace issue but they can be ignored. It gets tedious at some points especially when the start itself is so slow. The entire storyline of female vigilantes coming together is reserved till the climax and it's only in the end that you get to see them together in a single frame.

I was also a tad disappointed with the characterisation of Black Canary. I mean she's Black Canary for God's sake. Her sonic scream which could shatter objects is saved only for one scene and that's a major deficiency. The movie took its own sweet time to make but hey, the result is mind-boggling so no complaints

Yay!

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn

Huntress

Cathy Dan's Direction

Evan McGregor

Background Score

Nay!

Renee Montaya

Uneven Plot

Pace issues

Final Thoughts

Birds of Prey deserves all your attention. Book your tickets well in advance for we can predict some house full shows already.