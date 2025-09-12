Hollywood superstar Margot Robbie commanded attention at the red carpet premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, radiating effortless glamour in a sheer nude backless gown from Armani Privé. The ethereal creation, with its delicate fabric and sculpted silhouette, perfectly showcased the actress’s refined taste in couture while making a daring yet sophisticated statement. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, with understated accessories and sleek beauty accents, the look struck a balance between bold sensuality and timeless elegance. Robbie’s appearance not only highlighted Armani Privé’s artistry but also reaffirmed her place as one of Hollywood’s most captivating red-carpet style icons. Dakota Johnson Turns Heads in a Bold Sheer Gucci Look at Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Event in New York (View Pics).

Margot Robbie stunned the crowd with her breathtaking appearance at the red carpet premiere of A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, captivating photographers and fans alike. She opted for an Armani Privé creation, which perfectly showcased Margot Robbie’s ability to blend timeless haute couture with contemporary trends. Stylist Andrew Mukamal shared the details of her look on his official Instagram page, calling it "a jaw-dropping sheer, bedazzled Giorgio Armani Privé couture SS ‘25 gown paired with a chic chignon." The nude tone of the gown emphasised Margot Robbie's natural beauty, and the sheer elements added an ethereal vibe, making her stand out amidst the premiere’s star-studded attendees. The gown’s delicate fabric hugged her figure while the intricate detailing added a layer of sophistication to the sheer design. The backless cut gave the dress a daring edge, complementing Margot Robbie’s confident poise on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie Stuns in Bold Sheer Nude Backless Armani Privé Look

Fans and fashion critics have been praising her choice, calling the gown a showstopper that underscored the theme of the film’s premiere, bold and beautiful. Margot’s radiant presence and impeccable styling made her the highlight of the evening, setting a high bar for red carpet fashion.

