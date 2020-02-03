Super Bowl Half Time 2020: After A Rocking Performance, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Pay a Touching Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant (Watch Videos)

Jlo, Shakira perform at Superbowl (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira took to the stage at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, January 2 night to deliver a sizzling halftime show performance at Super Bowl 2020. It was indeed a special moment given that Lopez and Shakira's 12-minute dual number featured some of the pop superstars' biggest hits. Although amidst the high-intensity numbers and glamorous performances, there was a moment that stood out was when Lopez's 11-year-d daughter Emme sang her mother's popular number, "Let's Get Loud" as a tribute to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. It was a touching moment as the stadium lit up in colours of Yellow and purple, the colours of Bryant's team Lakers jersey. Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Nick Kyrgios Pay Emotional Tributes to LA Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant (Watch Video).

Famed Basketball player, Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The shocking news arrived on the day of the Grammys Awards 2020. Several celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra among others took to social media to express their grief. Fans went crazy watching JLo and Shakira perform together. Check out their videos here.

Here's a Video of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Performance from Superbowl:

Here's Another Video from Their Performance:

As for the performances of Lopez and Shakira, the artists belted out some of their biggest hits including the likes of "Waiting for Tonight" and "Hips Don't Lie" driving the audiences crazy. Jennifer Lopez Is Super Excited to Perform Live at Super Bowl 2020, Says 'Going to Give the Best Show Ever'

Lopez also mentioned how the news of Bryant's passing left her fiance Alex Rodriguez in tears and hence realising how fragile life is, wanted to pay a tribute to him in her performance.