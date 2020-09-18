Tatiana Maslany is announced as the new addition in the MCU family. The 34-year old Canadian actress is roped in to play the titular role of She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series. The Emmy winning actress is all set to play Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walter who gets the same power as that of Hulk. Orphan Black star seems to be a promising addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the actress would be leading the latest female-led Marvel project after Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk: From Orphan Black to The Other Half, Looking at Some of her Best Roles before She Joins MCU

Marvel fans out there are aware of the heroics of this sensational superhero character. For those fans who are unaware of Stan Lee’s co-created Marvel character, we bring you some interesting facts about this Marvel character. Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Welcomes the Canadian Actress after Marvel Signs Her for the Disney+ Series

Character Origin and Place in Marvel Comics

She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, who is a lawyer by profession and Bruce Banner’s cousin is superhero character jointly created, bought in Marvel comics world by Stan Lee and John Buscema in 1980. The storyline suggests that a transfusion of Bruce’s blood to save her life caused Jennifer turned into She-Hulk! While she gets Hulk-like powers and greenish complexion, Walters also retains her intellect in this new form. Something Banner needed years to do, turning recently as Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame.

She-Hulk has had crossovers with various superheroes in the Marvel Universe, teaming up with Avengers, Mighty Avengers, Heroes for Hire, Fantastic Four, Lady Liberators, Defenders, A-Force, and more. She-Hulk was the first character to break the fourth wall and speak directly to the reader in 90s comic book editions. It will be interesting to see whether Marvel Studios takes a similar approach while filming the Disney+ Hotstar series.

She-Hulk - Powerful With Beauty and Brains

She-Hulk is ranked as one of the top 20 most powerful Avengers as she possesses her mighty powers from Bruce Banner/Hulk. She is considered powerful as the Hulk himself and her mighty powers along with her witty nature and professional qualification add on a lot to the character. Speaking of She-Hulk's heroics in the courtroom, Jennifer Walters has defeated both Tony Stark and Matt Murdock in court and even represented heroes like Speedball and Spider-Man as legal counsel. She even defended the entire Marvel universe to the Living Tribunal and that's all without using her superpowers.

Fifth Member Of The Fantastic Four

She-Hulk was introduced as a full-fledged member of Marvel's first family in 1984. She has simultaneously featured in Fantastic Four comic-books being one of their most trusted allies of FF. In some editions, she is also mentioned as the fifth member of the Fantastic Four team.

Can Switch Bodies

In a popular comics storyline, She-Hulk was locked in a prison with an alien race known as the Ovoids, who taught her how to switch bodies. This makes her one of its kind superhero with many superpowers in her domain just like Captain Marvel.

Telepathy Makes Her a Complete Superhero

Like cousin, Bruce Banner/Hulk, She-Hulk also has telepathic resistance. A skill that certainly comes in handy in the Marvel Universe, as there are a high number of mutants with telepathic abilities such as Magneto, Professor X, Emma Frost, Jean Grey and More.

With so many skills and characteristics under her domain, it will be interesting to see how Marvel Studios approaches the character of She-Hulk in Disney+ Hotstar's Live-Action Series. Stay tuned for more!

