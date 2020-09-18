Marvel has made the big casting announcement. The production house has finally roped in Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk for their upcoming Disney+ show. Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk in MCU welcomed the Canadian actress by tweeting his excitement. "Welcome to the family, cuz! @tatianamaslany #SheHulk,” he wrote while extending all his best wishes to the actress. Tatiana was nominated for three Emmys and a Golden Globe for Orphan Black and won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2016. Mark Ruffalo in Talks to Reprise His Role as Hulk in She-Hulk Series.

She-Hulk revolves around Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters, who is an attorney. A simply blood transfusion from Bruce helps her get all the superpowers as Hulk. Interestingly, while Bruce couldn’t keep control of his mind when he transformed into Hulk, Jennifer can. The comic was also among the last ones written by Stan Lee. After Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, Tatiana is only the third female actress in MCU to get a solo Marvel project. Avengers Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Feels Tessa Thompson Would Make a Great She-Hulk.

Check Out Mark Ruffalo's Tweet

Marvel's list of upcoming series on Disney+ includes other productions like The Falcon and Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. She-Hulk will also stream on its own OTT platform, though its airing date is still unknown.

