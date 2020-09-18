Tatiana Maslany has managed to enter the MCU with her role as She-Hulk. The Canadian actress is the newest superhero on the block who is eager and excited to start filming for her next Marvel drama. The superhero series will air on Disney+ though it's actual release date is still being discussed. Mark Ruffalo earlier welcomed his reel-life sister as She-Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her entry prompted us to go back in time and witness some of her best performances as an actress.

She's an Emmy winning actress who bagged her award for Orphan Black, a Canadian sci-fi thriller series. While she has prominently worked in major Canadian productions, her work in Hollywood is equally admirable. And before she gears up to don her superhero avatar, let's have a quick look at all her major releases that proved her mettle as an actress. Mark Ruffalo in Talks to Reprise His Role as Hulk in She-Hulk Series.

Orphan Black

Tatiana plays Susan Manning who witnesses the suicide of a girl who looks just like her. She decides to assume her identity but soon discovers a compelling conspiracy that changes her life forever. The show is currently available on Netflix and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93% and an IMDB rating of 8.3/10.

Picture Day

Tatiana plays Claire, a rebellious teen who has to repeat her senior year. However, her situation takes a rather amusing turn when she gets caught between adolescence and adulthood with two male admirers fighting for her attention. The movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80% and an IMDB rating of 6.3/10.

Stronger

Stronger follows the story of Jake Gyllenhaal, a Boston native who loses his legs in the Boston Marathon bombings. Tatiana plays his ex-girlfriend, Erin who stays by his side while he fights his PTSD. Though it was more of a supporting role for her, Tatiana managed to stand tall beside the brilliant actor that Jake is.

The Other Half

Tatiana plays a woman with bipolar disorder in love with a grief-stricken man. Together, they have to manage to live a simple life but it's not easy as we assume it to be.

Two Lovers and a Bear

Tatiana plays Lucy who falls in love with Dane DeHaan's Roman. A beautiful love story that revolves around two souls coming together to find inner peace, Two Lovers and a Bear was critically well acclaimed upon its release.

Coming to She-Hulk, the story revolves around Bruce Banner's cousin, Jennifer Walters who's an attorney. A simply blood transfusion from Bruce helps her get all the superpowers as Hulk. While Ruffalo is expected to have a cameo in the series, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

