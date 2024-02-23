Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia, was evacuated over safety fears after a series of lightning strikes on Friday. Her gig at the Accor Stadium suffered a major blow following the bad weather, with fans being forced to leave the lower levels of the Stadium, reports Female First UK. Taylor Swift Fans Evacuated from Sydney's Accor Stadium Due to Thunderstorm; Eras Tour Concert Delayed (Watch Video).

The organisers urged the fans to seek shelter as the storm brought heavy rain, wind and lightning. As per Female First UK, a post on the X account for Taylor's 'The Eras' tour wrote: "The floor and lower bowl are currently being evacuated due to lightning strikes nearby the stadium at today's show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Sydney, Australia. Please stay safe and seek shelter for now #SydneyTSTheErasTour."

The Eras Tour Page X Post

🚨| The floor and lower bowl are currently being evacuated due to lightning strikes nearby the stadium at today's show of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Sydney, Australia. Please stay safe and seek shelter for now #SydneyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/trs8heeziR — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024

As per an update, the staff at the stadium were busy trying to set up the arena again for fans to return. They were resetting the floor and preparing the seats again for the show. They urged everyone to stay sheltered until further notice. Taylor will play three more shows at the Sydney stadium over the weekend with Sabrina as her support act. The singer is then scheduled to tour Singapore for six shows at the National Stadium next month before heading to Europe for dates in France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain and the UK.

