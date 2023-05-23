Sam Levinson's show The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) as the leads was premiered at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 22. The HBO series also marks acting debut of K-pop star Jennie from BLACKPINK. The story of the series revolves around an aspiring pop idol and her complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader. Having said that, The Idol received live at Cannes as it got a standing ovation at the event. Now, reviews of The Idol are out and they seem positive. Here's a review roundup below. Cannes 2023: Lily-Rose Depp's The Idol Gets Five-Minute Standing Ovation at the Prestigious Event (Watch Video).

THR: "The Idol shows glimmers of potential when it stops trying so hard to be shocking. There’s a strenuousness to the sex scenes between Depp and Tesfaye that kills any sense of eroticism. It’s a relief when the show moves away from them and focuses on Joceyln’s struggle to stage a comeback."

Vanity Fair: "I suppose that could be the fun of The Idol, its pretensions existing in amusing dialogue with the basic seaminess of its story. Levinson’s whole deal is not for everyone—and often not for me—but The Idol offers up enough regular old entertainment to balance out his aggressive flourish and the bluster of his thematic ambitions." Cannes 2023: BLACKPINK's Jennie and The Weeknd Share Warm Hug Post The Idol's Premiere at the Event, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Watch The Idol Teaser:

Deadline: "It’s impossible to say except to speculate wildly, given director Sam Levinson’s track record as the creator of HBO’s Euphoria, that something, probably quite nasty, is afoot. Visually, with its neon-noir color scheme and preponderance of red fabric, The Idol is one part giallo, one part erotic thriller and thus two parts Brian De Palma."

The Idol is scheduled to air on HBO on June 4, 2023.

