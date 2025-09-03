While the first season of Wednesday received positive reviews, it was most notably remembered for its viral dance moment featuring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Her peculiar yet captivating take on The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" inspired a flurry of TikTok videos and, rumour has it, might have even influenced Lady Gaga to consider a cameo in the second season, a prospect envisioned by the acclaimed Tim Burton. Netflix Tudum 2025: Lady Gaga Does Viral ‘Wednesday’ Dance on Stage, Performs ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Zombieboy’ and ‘Bloody Mary’ (Watch Video).

With the anticipation for Wednesday Season 2 building, fans were eager to see if another song would capture the public's imagination. Popular shows often attempt to replicate past successes, albeit with a fresh spin.

Wednesday's Dance Scene From Season 1

The first four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, released on August 6, 2025, on Netflix, didn't feature a similar viral musical moment. However, the subsequent episodes, premiering on September 3, delivered a significant surprise, especially for K-pop fans, particularly those devoted to the all-female group BLACKPINK. (SPOILERS ahead)

Wednesday Goes K-Pop on 'Boombayah'

Episode six of Wednesday Season 2 opens with Wednesday Addams exhibiting uncharacteristic behaviour. Dressed in colourful attire, applying makeup, and exuding a surprising amount of smiles and giggles, all set to the backdrop of BLACKPINK's "Boombayah," she proceeds to dance with spectacular abandon in front of the other students, who are understandably shocked by her antics.

Watch the Scene Below:

Wednesday Addams glamming up and dancing to #BOOMBAYAH by @BLACKPINK in the second part of season 2 of Wednesday!#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 pic.twitter.com/O6bHE92Jvx — Blinks United (@blinksunitedtwt) September 3, 2025

It's revealed that a few hours prior (the episode employs a time jump), Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers) had accidentally swapped bodies due to a botched ritual. While they attempted, rather unconvincingly, to impersonate each other, Enid - whose friendship with Wednesday had been tested by Wednesday's secretive nature - discovers Wednesday's true feelings about her through a novel Wednesday had written. As a form of 'revenge', Enid, now inhabiting Wednesday's body, decides to satirise her roommate by making her act overly 'Enid'. This peculiar situation led to the memorable scene we witnessed.

More About BLACKPINK's 'Boombayah'

BLACKPINK's electrifying debut track, "Boombayah," released in August 2016 as part of their single album Square One, immediately announced the K-pop quartet's arrival with a bang. The song is an explosive blend of hip-hop and EDM, characterised by its powerful bassline, fierce rap verses from Jennie and Lisa, and infectious vocal hooks from Jisoo and Rosé. The accompanying music video, shot in a vibrant, high-energy style, perfectly complements the song's bold sound, showcasing the members' fierce charisma and impressive choreography. BLACKPINK’s ‘Boombayah’ Reaches 500 Million Views on Spotify; Becomes Their 10th Song To Achieve This Milestone.

"Boombayah" swiftly became a global anthem, establishing BLACKPINK's signature sound and powerful stage presence, and cementing their status as a force to be reckoned with in the international music scene. The track’s success was instrumental in introducing K-pop's visual and sonic dynamism to a wider international audience, proving that language was no barrier to impactful music. Even years later, "Boombayah" remains a fan favourite and a staple at BLACKPINK concerts.

