BLINKs will be the most excited after seeing this! Well, as BLACKPINK's Jennie, who made her Cannes debut this year, was seen hugging her co-star The Weeknd post The Idol's world premiere at the event. Video of the Korean star and the canadian singer sharing a warm hug has taken social media by storm. FYI, The Idol marks Jenni's acting debut. BLACKPINK's Jennie at Cannes 2023! Korean Singer Makes Her Cannes Film Festival Debut in White Off-Shoulder Dress by Chanel (View Pics & Video).

Watch Jennie Hugging The Weeknd:

BLACKPINK's Jennie and The Weeknd share a hug at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/h71dLVyLtY — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 22, 2023

Cute Moment Captured on Cam:

The Weeknd and Jennie at Cannes Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/gofTwpUzU8 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)