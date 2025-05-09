After weeks of silence, late Kim Sae Ron's legal representative, Bu Ji Seok and Garosero Research Institute head Kim Se Ui held a press conference on May 7 in Seoul. Threatening to expose Kim Soo Hyun, they released an audio recording of the actress where she spoke to an acquaintance, in which she spoke about her relationship with the Queen of Tears star. The startling audio also revealed that Kim Soo Hyun had a sexual relationship with Kim Sae Ron when she was just an eighth grader. Reportedly, Kim Soo Hyun's side allegedly attempted to murder the informant who shared the audio. A recent development also revealed that Youtuber Lee Jin Ho tried to bribe the informant with KRW 1 Billion in exchange for the evidence. ‘Was I Being Taken Advantage Of?’: Kim Sae Ron Admits Sexual Relationship With Kim Soo Hyun at Age 14; Leaked Audio Reveals Shocking Details.

Kim Sae Ron’s Audio Informat Offered KRW 1 Billion by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho

In a recent development in the case, it was revealed that YouTuber Lee Jin Ho tried to bribe the informant possessing crucial audio clips of Kim Sae Ron exposing Kim Soo Hyun and others by offering KRW 1 Billion in exchange for the evidence. It was reported by Korean media outlets, not just Lee Jin Ho, but Kim Soo Hyun's legal team from LKB & Partners and other entertainment reporters also offered his money in exchange of the audio clip.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김수현 Kim Soo Hyun 金秀賢 (@soohyun_k216)

According to the informant, after he refused their offers, he was attacked by two individuals, whom he believes were associated with Kim Soo Hyun. As stated by Garosero in the press conference, the informant was attacked and stabbed nine times by a Korean and a Chinese man. With the help of Kim Se Ui's Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel, the informal who is still recovering from the attack hopes to make his voice heard. Kim Sae Ron’s Informant Holding Crucial Audio Recordings Against Kim Soo Hyun Attacked in New Jersey; Garosero Reveals Shocking Details.

The informant's identity continues to be a mystery. However, Kim Se Ui stated that he was a longtime friend of Kim Sae Ron.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).