Renowned American filmmaker James Foley, best known for directing Who's That Girl (1987), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018) died at the age of 71 after battling brain cancer. His death was confirmed by his representative, who stated that he died peacefully during his sleep. Born on December 28, 1953, Foley made his directorial debut with the 1984 film Reckless. He was also famous for directing music videos. Charley Scalies, ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Sopranos’ Actor, Dies at 84 After Alzheimer’s Battle.

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Director James Foley No More

Director James Foley has passed away today 💔 James worked closely with Madonna on her Virgin Tour concert film, music videos for Live To Tell, Papa Don’t Preach and True Blue along with the film Who’s That Girl #JamesFoley pic.twitter.com/AK1cK0swwr — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) May 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)