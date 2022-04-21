Kim Kardashian-starrer reality show The Kardashians is its biggest series premiere in US history, says network Hulu. According to 'Variety', the streamer did not provide specific viewing numbers, as the platform does not release ratings. Outside of actual subscriber numbers, which Disney has to reveal for shareholders, the Disney-owned streamers have never given out any actual viewership data. The Kardashians Series Review: The Iconic Family Returns With an Even More Redundant Take on the Same Old Concept (LatestLY Exclusive).

Hulu also claims the new show is the most-watched Star Originals series, (so not including Disney's Marvel or 'Star Wars' streaming titles) on Disney+ and Star+ across global markets. "'The Kardashians' is the most-watched series premiere on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney+ and Star+ among Star Originals, across all global markets to date," a Hulu spokesperson shared with Variety. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler for ‘The Kardashians in LA’ Premiere.

Hulu's record-breaking number for 'The Kardashians' is based on the premiere episode hours watched in the first three days of its release, since the show launched on April 14. The Kardashians is the new series from the Kardashian-Jenners, following their groundbreaking show on E!, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', which ran for 15 years, 20 seasons and numerous spinoffs. The Kardashian clan ended 'KUWTK' in 2020. Soon after, they announced they'd be joining the Disney family with a new pact at Hulu.

Under the deal, Hulu will be launching 40 episodes of 'The Kardashians', spread out over 10-episode seasons. The Hulu series is a more elevated version of the original show that made the family famous. It is presented more documentary-style, and the family often breaks the fourth wall. 'The Kardashian' stars matriarch Kris Jenner with her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

All six woman also serve as executive producers on the series that digs in deeper to their businesses, but still keeps a large focus on their personal lives, which has always been the bread-and-butter of the Kardashian brand. 'The Kardashians' is executive produced by its stars, along with showrunner Danielle King, Fulwell 73's Ben Winston, Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, plus Ryan Seacrest.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).