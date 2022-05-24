The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial has been making quite the headlines, with the legal teams of the exes disclosing some shocking revelations and jarring accusations. At the same time, while the trial is going on, a 2011 film has been trending both on social media and in high demand on torrents, Why? Because, it is the only film starring Depp and Heard in the lead, and it is also during the shoot of the movie, where the Pirates of the Caribbean star fell in love with the Aquaman actress. Aquaman 2 Plot Spoilers Leaked During Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp Defamation Trial About Mera's Role in DC Film.

The Rum Diary is directed by Bruce Robinson, who made the acclaimed comedy Withnail & I. Apart from Depp and Heard, The Rum Diary also starred Aaron Eckhart, Michael Rispoli, Richard Jenkins, and Giovanni Ribisi. Depp plays a failed author who finds work in Puerto Rico where he gets embroiled in some shady real estate scandals. Heard plays the fiance of a freelance realtor, with whom Depp's character is besotted to.

Watch the Trailer:

The Rum Diary was based on the 1998 novel of the same name written by Hunter S Thompson. Even though the movie got attention among the fans for the then blossoming relationship between Depp and Heard - the movie also features a couple of steamy sex scenes between the two - The Rum Diary was both a critical and commercial failure. If you want to check out The Rum Diary, it is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video in the international markers, while in India, it is so on Hungama Play. Amber Heard TMZ 'Slip Up' Video Goes Viral, Watch Aquaman Actress’ 2016 Deposition Footage Presented by Camille Vasquez During Cross-Examination.

Interestingly, while The Rum Diary is not the only film having Depp and Heard in the Lead, that is not the only film to star these two. Johnny Depp had an uncredited cameo in Amber Heard's 2018 film London Fields.

Watch Depp's Cameo in London Fields:

Unfortunately London Fields also failed to work with both critics and at the box office. Looks like Depp-Heard equation has no luck on the big screen and in real life!

