The highly-publicised defamation trial between former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is getting more intense with each passing day. While Day 18 saw multiple witnesses of Amber Heard testify via pre-recorded depositions. However, the internet is still reeling over a claim by Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, while cross-examining the Aquaman actress. She played Amber Heard's deposition video from 2016, where the 36-year-old actress accidentally slipped out information about alerting TMZ, a tabloid journalism online newspaper, about her divorce with Depp. Amber had been maintaining that she did no such thing. Since then, social media is flooded with 'Amber Heard TMZ slipup video.'

However, the clip played in the court showed Heard saying that TMZ had been alerted about their divorce and her filing for domestic violence restraining order against Depp—before covering her face and mouth with her hands. Now, that was an oops moment.

Amber Heard TMZ Slipup Video From 2016 Deposition Presented During The 2022 Defamation Trial:

Watch Video of Amber Heard Accidentally Admitting to Alerting TMZ During 2016 Deposition:

Not only this, the deposition video showed the starlet smirking, smiling, eating food and also rolling her eyes while listening to an audio wherein she was admitting to striking her then-husband, Johnny Depp. Now, that does not look so good for Ms Heard.

