The Summer I Turned Pretty is almost near the end of its journey. Lola Tung’s Isabel Conklin has been on her self-discovery journey, Christopher Briney’s Conrad Fisher is thriving in his field and even Gavin Caselengo’s Jeremiah Fisher finding his footing in the world with his job at a kitchen and him exploring his love for cooking more. And as we inch towards the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty inches closer, the internet has been filled with predictions. However, over the past few weeks, the internet has also been flooded with leaks and BTS has fans immensely hopeful for a few iconic scenes in the last and final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which is slated to release on September 17 at 12.30 pm IST on Prime Video. Here are the 5 leaks from The Summer I Turned Pretty and what it hints about Belly, Conrad and the endgame for Season 3.

Belly & Conrad’s Meeting

SEEING THEM IN THE SAME FRAME YOU DONT EVEN UNDERSTAND WE HAD HAD ZERO LEAKS FOR PARIS UNTIL NOW THIS IS EVERYTHINGGGG

The last episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty ended on a cliffhanger as Belly decided to get a completely revamped look (which most people assume is a bob) and Conrad got on a plane to Paris. Thanks to leaked pictures and videos from Paris, where both Belly and Conrad can be seen in the same pictures, we get confirmation that they do in fact meet.

Their Day in Paris

she's taking him to see around paris here and show all her favourite places

There are various snippets and blurry pictures that show Conrad and Belly taking a bus ride through Paris, where we see a glimpse of Belly’s alleged bob as well. Fans have been speculating on the location that Belly and Conrad will visit across Paris and which classic films the show will pay an ode to next. With Sabrina as well as before Sunset both having important plotlines in Paris and being referenced by the movie, there are sure to be some more call backs we can expect.

Belly in a Bob

BITCH AM I FUCKING TRIPPING OR DOES BELLY HAVE A BOB?????

Every girl has a phase of getting a transformative haircut that is life changing. And Belly’s bob is expected to be just that. This BTS video of Lola in a red dress is expected to be a hint at the bob that she gets. Fans have been eager to see this look on Belly, as it has been referenced in the book as well. With Jeremiah, earlier in the season urging belly to never cut her hair, meanwhile Conrad compliments her short hair in the letters he writes to her.

The End of Their Night?

The last leak from Paris is the one that had fans absolutely blown away. The leaks showed Belly and Conrad hugging and dancing (?). These pictures have already fueled various fan theories as well as edits with many convinced that this could be Belly seeing Conrad off and them sharing an intimate moment.

Belly Conrad’s Return to Cousins Beach

wondering if this is going to be a time jump/how much bc if belly's hair is in a bun… lowkey her bob would not fit like that into a bun right…?

The last leak from the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty is the leak that has been out for the longest time. It is the footage of Belly and Conrad, happily driving through the streets of Cousins Beach, with Belly donning the bright yellow dress that was a part of the poster, and Conrad in another polo t-shirt.

Belly and Conrad!

just realized im not built for this

The last and final episode of Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty is expected to stream on Prime Video at 12.30pm IST on September 17. We hope that these leaks and pictures help you to be prepped for the upcoming episode and enjoy the journey of this show, one last time.

