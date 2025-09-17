You can hate it, love it or simply be annoyed by it, but The Summer I Turned Pretty has probably been on your radar for a while. And with the final episode finally released, the show is sure to remain the talk of the town for some time now. Created by Jenny Han, based on her hit trilogy, The Summer I Turned Pretty has been on air since 2022, and as the last episode of its final season releases, people finally get a chance to celebrate the beautiful story that was brought to life on screen. Here’s everything that went down in The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Finale.

The episode began with Conrad in Paris, waiting outside Belly’s apartment, and witnessing Belly ride in on Benito’s scooter. Belly finally notices Conrad after saying her goodbyes to Benito and is immediately shocked, and not in the happiest way. Conrad, who understands he may have overstepped, tells her that he just wanted to see her before his conference in Brussels, for her birthday. He also offers to leave if she has plans. However, Belly offers to show him around till her 8 PM pre-birthday plans. Conrad confirms if this is really what she wants, and they finally begin their Paris tour. ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 Episode 11: Leaked Pictures of Belly & Conrad’s Story Take Over X.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season Finale!

While Belly shows him around the most beautiful places, we see Conrad being more focused on how Belly feels in these locations and finally tells her that he’d much rather see the places that mean something to her, instead of tourist attractions. Belly takes him to a rooftop that has been her safe space in the city, and they have a heart-to-heart conversation there. After this moment, Belly invites him to the birthday dinner.

At the dinner, Conrad meets all of Belly’s friends, interacts with them and is seen being instantly jealous of Benito. However, one of her friends quickly reveals that Belly broke things off with Benito when he wanted to get serious and they are just friends. Belly and Conrad have shared several beautiful and private interactions since. Conrad finally gives Belly her birthday gift - a bottle of sand from Cousins Beach, which he reveals he collected during the Fourth of July, when Belly and Jeremiah were together. He reveals how he thought he would not be back to Cousins for a while, then, and the sand helped him to remember home, away from home.

We go on to Belly and Conrad sharing a private walk through the night, in Paris, where Belly kisses him and invites him back home. They share intimate movements together, but Belly tells him to leave for Brussels soon after. Conrad tries to have a conversation about what is happening, and they finally speak about the role that Conrad’s mother, Susannah, played in them getting together. Belly shares her doubts and reservations about Conrad as her heart still feels that Conrad only got together with her because of Susannah. Conrad tries his best to assure her that he loves her for her, and highlights how he tried not to love her and failed spectacularly. But Belly refuses to understand this, and Conrad leaves.

Belly apologises for her actions, but Conrad makes it clear that he is not sorry for anything. Finally, after he leaves, Belly realises that no matter how much she tries to run away from her younger self, she will always remain the girl who has brown hair, brown eyes and loves Conrad Fisher. She chases after Conrad and finally confesses her love for him in the train as they head to Brussels. The show ends with Belly and Conrad returning back to Cousins, a few years later, and them being happy and hopeful about life.

We also see important character growth for the other characters with Jeremiah finally finding a footing for himself as a chef, him beginning a healthy relationship with Denise, Adam mending his relationship with Jere and Steven and Taylor continuing to navigate life together, as a couple, with the possibility of them moving to California. While the show left all the relations open-ended, it is a much better ending in the current times for a groups of people who are in their 20s and trying to figure out life. Jenny Han also concluded the show with a heartfelt thank you note, which had a sliver of hope of returning to Cousins Beach. All episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty are streaming on PrimeVideo right now.

