The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty has been breaking hearts, serving sizzling chemistry and giving people the summer love experience that we all wished to experience. From budding young love to heartbreaks to grief, this show and its stellar cast have captured it all. Even the annoyance that older people can feel at the indecisiveness of young adults can be experienced because of Jenny Han’s ability to capture real emotions in a realistic way. And the seventh episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 dropped some of the most enticing highs and lows that a romance series could ever hope for. The best part of the episode, undoubtedly, was the long-teased kiss between Belly (played by Lola Tung) and Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Fisher and, of course, the gut-wrenching reaction of Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney). And, well, the internet had a lot to say about the #BellyJere Kiss of this season. The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Trailer: ‘Brothers’ Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney Fight Over Lola Tung’s Heart; Series to Premiere on Prime Video on July 14 (Watch Video).

To quickly recap, the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty captured Belly’s emotions and feelings towards both Jeremiah and Conrad (her first love) and while Jeremiah and Belly did go out a few times, her heart belonged to Conrad. The first season ended with Conrad and Belly finally having a heart-to-heart and a swoon-worthy kiss that fans rejoiced over. But the second season quickly unfolded the lows and downs of Conrad and Belly’s relationship, with some heart-warming highs and their inevitable separation. Ever since the second season has focused on Belly’s growing attraction for Conrad’s brother Jeremiah and Jeremiah’s honest and open communication about how he feels. And after several almost moments, Jeremiah and Belly finally shared a kiss that ticked all the boxes of romance lovers’ dreams! And the internet had a LOT of things to say.

Jeremiah & Belly shippers finally caught a breath of fresh air

THE most romantic kiss i’ve seen in my entire life like this is a whole ass rom com i can’t BREATHE #tsitp pic.twitter.com/NFyXnGzi5Z — vaish (@bareylena) August 11, 2023

The undeniable chemistry was appreciated

oh he was NOT lying when he said “if i kiss you i don’t think i could ever stop” #TSITP pic.twitter.com/BHMuZ3vA5M — jess (@sapphictropes) August 11, 2023

Team BellyJere were having the time of their lives

There were no right or wrong sides

JEREMIAH TRYING SO HARD TO FIGHT IT BUT HE COULDN’T AND FINALLY FOLDED AFTER TRYING EVERYTHING IN HIS WILL NOT TO I CANT BREATHE OHMYGOD #TSITP pic.twitter.com/aTHs93wmnL — jess (@sapphictropes) August 11, 2023

BUT Facts were thrown by Team Conrad

DOING ALL THAT WHILE WEARING CONRADS BROWN UNI SWEATER pic.twitter.com/WgsdpHrU3m — brooke TSITP SPOILERS (@conradsconklin) August 11, 2023

Guts were wrenched & that is the reality

conrad being thankful and grateful to everyone the whole episode, he kept saying “thank you” all the time and then ends up like this pic.twitter.com/IdSVJMBY3Z — diana ⋆ tsitp spoilers (@lolatungz) August 11, 2023

Team Conrad really cannot catch a break

so i just finished the ep.. MY CONNIE BABY YOU DONT DESERVE THISSSSS #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/E8y5wSwXwZ — jords | tsitp spoilers (@conniesconklin) August 11, 2023

The perfect heartbreak was captured

closing my account forever. goodbye. pic.twitter.com/Dw2WjSrcqk — brooke TSITP SPOILERS (@conradsconklin) August 11, 2023

In the end, are we all just Team Here for Belly’s Messy love life?

#tsitp KISSING UR EX BFS LITTLE BROTHER OUTSIDE OF HIS COLLEGE WHILE WEARING HIS HOODIE OOOH BELLY UR MESSY AND I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/FGxgAWHajK — niyah 𖥔 highly satirical (@bellyjerefan) August 11, 2023

And here is some respite for Team Conrad

reminder that this kiss exists pic.twitter.com/Z1RaRphwQZ — jessica || tsitp spoilers 🦋 (@bellysinfinite) August 11, 2023

Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the best-selling trilogy of the same name, written by Han. The show, which is expected to have a drama-filled and tear-inducing season finale next week, has already been renewed for the third season.

