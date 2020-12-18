Actress Tina Fey has revealed that during the pandemic she saved a man's life. During an appearance on The Tonight Show, Tina told host Jimmy Fallon that she recently helped save the life of a stranger who had been kayaking in the Hudson and ended up floating in the water following an accident, reports eonline.com. The incident occurred a couple of months ago, when Tina and her family had rented a house just outside New York. John Cena Gushes About BTS On the Jimmy Fallon Show, Says ‘The Message They Send To The World Is Special’

On their first morning there, Tina went outside and heard a person calling for help. She said she couldn't tell if the noise was of a bird, but she ultimately called the police. An officer loudly shouted in the direction of the sound and then left to investigate the surrounding area. "The cops take off, and then we found out a couple of hours later that it was a guy who flipped a kayak in the Hudson and was floating, no oar," Tina shared.

Tina Fey Recalls Incident When She Saved a Man's Life:

“Tina, you saved a man’s life!” Tina Fey remembers calling the cops after a bird’s caw turned into a man’s call for help on the Hudson River! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/GPXGES0koC — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 17, 2020

"They found him a mile north in the river." Fallon congratulated her and Tina said: "I saved a man's life! He doesn't know it was us." Tina then joked that no one should ever decide to try kayaking, at least not in that particular body of water. "In the Hudson? That's not like a stream. It's like a rat toilet!" she quipped.

