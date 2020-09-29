If you are a BTS fan, you don't want to miss out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's BTS special week as the K-Pop band will be appearing on the show every night this week with performances and more. The first of many videos is already out now and for their first night on the show, BTS joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a special an acapella version of their latest hit single "Dynamite."The song has already been topping charts on Billboards Hot 100 and Global 200 and we bet you won't be able to get enough of this new version too. Tiger Shroff On Possible Collab With BTS: 'Meri To Aukaat Nahi Hai'.

Sharing the amazing colourful video of BTS performing to "Dynamite" with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, the show's handle tweeted saying, "To celebrate #BTSWEEK, Jimmy & @TheRoots come together with @BTS_twt to perform their No. 1 song #Dynamite!" The video is sure to get ARMY all excited as they see their favourite band in new avatars for this special performance. Jungkook's style in the video has already been the talk of the town. Tiger Shroff Gives an Explosive Performance on BTS Song Dynamite (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

BTS Week with Falloon will consist of special performances every night, games, skits and also virtual interview. "We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they're going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable," Fallon said in a press statement last week. With this "Dynamite" start to the week, we can't wait to see what's more in store.

