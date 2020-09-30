The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is currently the place to be for BTS fans given that the late show is celebrating a BTS week. While the popular K-Pop band will be performing to their songs every day this week and it is certainly the biggest highlight, things got even more exciting actor-wrestler, John Cena recently graced the show as a guest and was all praises for BTS and BTS Army. Yes! John Cena was seen gushing about the K-Pop band during his interaction with Jimmy Fallon and the WWE superstar's quote about the band is now going viral on social media. BTS Week Kickstarts With a 'Dynamite' Performance By the K-Pop Band Along With Jimmy Fallon and The Roots For Tonight Show.

For the uninitiated, BTS is the seven-member, South Korean supergroup that is currently the biggest boy band in the world and Cena who had previously shown some love for the group on social media, once again was all praises for BTS in his latest interaction. Appearing as the first in-studio guest on the Jimmy Fallon show since the COVID-19 pandemic, John Cena spoke about why he loves BTS and their fans so much in the most articulate manner and has won the Army with his words.

Professing his love for BTS, Cena said, "I love what this band has done. I got interested in the music; then I got interested in what the music stood for. They advocate self-love, they advocate don't be afraid of failure, they advocate that you are enough. They're kinda trying to shatter all the stereotypical difficulties and uncomfortable situations that we all go through and they are catering that message to people who are living that Young people. The message they send to the world is special."Peacemaker: James Gunn, John Cena to Collaborate for Suicide Squad Spinoff Series at HBO Max.

Check Out John Cena's Interaction With Jimmy Fallon Here:

Cena not only appreciated the band's music but also lauded the philanthropic work of BTS and their fans. The wrestler appreciated BTS' contribution of $1 million to Black Lives Matter and how the band has been changing the world with their actions. John Cena has left BTS Army completely floored with his comments and hence, in no time, the K-Pop group fans got him trending on Twitter for his kind words.

