The Weeknd aka Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is loved around the world for his 'sonic versatility and dark lyricism'. Many find his music as a medium for 'escapism, romance, and melancholia'. The Weeknd works on music that is often inspired by personal experiences. His songs are a viral hit amongst the audience the moment they hit the internet and we are sure you will find a Weeknd fan at every party you attend, and otherwise. Did The Weeknd Drop a Hint About His New Album ‘The Dawn’ With a Cryptic Instagram Post?

For the music that makes everyone groove, The Weeknd has received numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, nineteen Billboard Music Awards, fifteen Juno Awards, six American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an Academy Award nomination. But it was all hard work that brought him here. It was back in 2009 when he anonymously released music on YouTube and got recognition. Two years later, he co-founded the XO record label and rest is history.

His singles like Can't Feel My Face, The Hills, Heartless, Blinding Lights,Take My Breath, and albums like Starboy, After Hours, still remain iconic. His latest dance-pop inspired fifth studio album Dawn FM included the US top-ten single. He is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold. He is considered an influential figure in contemporary popular music and was listed by Time as one of the world's most influential people in 2020.

But while many know the singer for his songs, The Weeknd keeps his personal life very low key. His songs might be a depiction of his life, but no one has ever been able to decipher the meaning behind it. Today, as the singer is celebrating his 32nd birthday, we decided to take a look at some lesser-known facts about the singer.

Check Them Out Below:

He Never Finished High School

The Weeknd dropped out of high school at the age of 17. He even persuaded his best friend, La Mar Taylor, to join him. They moved into a one-bedroom with Taylor and another friend and consumed drugs.

His Crew Name Has A Deeper Meaning

The Weeknd’s crew name is XO. While many thin XO stands for hugs and kisses, the letters actually represent the drugs Ecstasy and oxycontin. Considering the all-time mentioning of drugs in his songs, the latter seems likely.

He’s A Huge Michael Jackson Fan

The Weeknd has often expressed his desire to be as influential as Michael Jackson one day. We often even see MJ references in his songs. Angelina Jolie Spotted With The Weeknd; Sparks Relationship Rumours.

He Doesn’t Know The Lyrics To His Songs

This may come as a shocker, but the singer claims he does not know all of his own lyrics. He once said that he relies on a “songwriter language” and he often ends up singing gibberish. He once said that there are songs where he does not even know what he is saying.

He Has A Pre-Concert Ritual

Like any other artist, The Weeknd also has a strange ritual before performing in front of live audience. He gets his energy right by listening to Michael Jackson’s Off the Wall.

These were some very interesting things we bet you did not know about the singer. Join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

