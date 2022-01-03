Fans are eagerly waiting for The Weeknd to drop his new album but seem to be left dishearted every time they wait for an update. The rapper has been very mum about his next album and it's getting hard for his fans to wait. However, the singer probably dropped a hint that he is announcing the new album 'The Dawn' tomorrow. He posted a cryptic post on Instagram which has people thinking that he is going to share some updates about his next.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)