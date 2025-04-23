Thunderbolts is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film of 2025 following Captain America: Brave New World, and marks the 36th entry in the franchise overall. Directed by Jake Schreier, the film stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is scheduled for release in US cinemas on May 1, 2025, with India receiving the film a day earlier. ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie Review: Marvel’s Upcoming Film Gets Positive First Reactions, Florence Pugh As Yelena Singled Out for Praise; Two Post-Credit Scenes Revealed.

The film had its red-carpet premiere on April 22, 2025, at the Empire Leicester Square in London, attended by the cast, crew, other MCU stars, select media, and lucky fans.

Watch the Trailer of 'Thunderbolts':

With the social media embargo now lifted, X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with positive early reactions. However, some spoilers have also begun circulating online, particularly via Reddit.

SPOILER WARNING: DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU WISH TO AVOID POTENTIAL PLOT DETAILS

Leaked Post-Credit Scenes from 'Thunderbolts'?

It’s been confirmed that Thunderbolts features two post-credit scenes. According to a now-viral Reddit post, one is a mid-credit gag scene, while the other – the end-credit scene – appears to set up not just the next Marvel film but also the one that follows.

While these details haven’t been officially verified, multiple accounts claim to have seen similar scenes at early screenings, so there's a good chance this is what audiences can expect when the film hits cinemas.

What Do These Scenes Suggest?

1. Mid-Credit Scene

This scene features Alexei (aka Red Guardian, played by David Harbour) – indicating he survives the events of the film – arguing with a woman at a grocery store, trying to convince her to buy a box of Wheaties featuring the Thunderbolts team on the cover. This suggests that the team has successfully dealt with the major threat (presumably Sentry/The Void) and are being celebrated as heroes - at least enough to be featured on cereal boxes. However, they still don’t quite have the mainstream popularity of the Avengers, as Alexei feels the need to pitch the cereal himself.

2. End-Credit Scene

In this scene, the Thunderbolts gather and discuss how Sam Wilson (the new Captain America) is unhappy with them adopting the name New Avengers. Apparently, they rename themselves this by the end of the movie, before the credits roll. This conflict of interest is intriguing, as Bucky - Sam’s close friend - is a part of the Thunderbolts team and Sam is working to restart the Avengers, and we have a whole team here. Alexei suggests they rebrand as “New Avengerz.”

The conversation is cut short when something outside their headquarters catches their attention: the Fantastic Four’s spaceship is seen entering Earth's atmosphere. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Plot Leaked? Here’s What We Know About Latest Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s Marvel Movie Rumour!

If accurate, this moment not only teases the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but also hints at its ending. As many fans know, the Fantastic Four - consisting of Mr Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), The Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), The Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) - exist in a different universe within the multiverse. But this scene implies they’re now arriving in the main MCU timeline.

How and why they’ve managed this interdimensional travel is yet to be explained. Could Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom - appearing in a new role - have something to do with it? That remains to be seen.

