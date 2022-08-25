Why do we celebrate Women’s Equality Day? Well, for that we will have to go back all the way to August of 1920. This was the day when votes to women was officially made a part of the constitution of the United States of America. A glorious day for equality and a huge step forward for women’s rights, this was a day of celebration and progression. Pride Month Special: Top 6 Queer Movies That Address Important Issues Faced by LGBTQ+ Community.

Ever since then, our society has strived in making an environment where women can function without any discrimination and be seen as an equal to men. While strides have been taken, sexism still prevails in today’s world which is quite disheartening. So, with Women’s Equality Day coming upon us, let’s take a look at eight films that challenged the prevalent sexism in today’s society.

Bombshell

Inspired by real-life events where three women set out to expose Fox News’ CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment, Bombshell features a stacked cast of some really big names. Featuring the talents of Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, the trio leads this drama with the utmost confidence as the supporting cast around them helps bring this concerning tale on to the screen.

North Country

Another Charlize Theron-starrer, North Country focuses on a woman working as a miner and fleeing from her abusive husband. The movie gives a fictionalised account of the first successful sexual harassment case in the USA where Josephine Aimes took on Eveleth Mines, where she was subjected to a ton of abuse. With a powerful performance and message, this is a truly inspiring story.

Selma

While Selma primarily focuses on Martin Luther King’s fight in making sure African-American’s had the right to vote, it’s appearance in this list is still relevant. Featuring some strong African-American women with the powerful performances of Oprah Winfrey, Carmen Ejogo and Tessa Thompson – Selma has them fighting for their right to vote as well.

Battle of the Sexes

Marking the second collaboration between Steve Carell and Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes focuses on the 1973 intergender tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King. With a dramedy-like nature, this is a film that is a treat for not only tennis fans, but also those looking for a good critique and parallels with present-day society.

9 to 5

Releasing back in 1980, 9 to 5 was a comedy that pushed forward themes of sexism and bigotry in the workplace with a fantastical effect to it. Featuring three working women played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, the film is a complete riot as all of them get to live out their dreams of kicking out their company’s sexist boss. Funny and with a stacked cast, this is a film that brought forward some interesting conversations.

A League of Their Own

The movie tells a tale about the All-America Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s. With the men off to fight in World War II, the sport of Baseball was needed to be kept alive. In an effort to bring some spark to the sport, the women were then brought on board to play the sport. The film is a pretty straightforward sports tale, but the core concept of it is wonderfully executed with some great underlying tones. Not to mention, the recent Amazon Prime reboot is quite the watch too.

On the Basis of Sex

An inspiring biopic and emotional tale which details the early life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the film is a beautiful portrayal of this inspiring woman who dedicated her entire life to doing the right thing. Felicity Jones gives a powerful performance over her and elevates this movie to great levels. Also, an interesting piece of trivia: It’s written by Daniel Stiepleman who happens to be Ginsburg’s real-life nephew.

Hidden Figures

We finally round off this list with the 2016 release Hidden Figures. Based on the 2016 biographical book of the same name, the film follows three African-American women mathematicians working at NASA during the space race. Starring Traji P Henson, Janelle Monae and the ever-so-great Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures is one watch that you shouldn't go without.

The impact these films have had on those who watched it has been enormous, and here is hoping many more check them out as well. With this we finish off the list and celebrate this inspiring day by watching cinema that is bound to have an impact.

