When it come to women in Hollywood who have played some of the most badass roles of all time, Charlize Theron is one of the names that will usually pop. Being an exceptional actor with a range that’s almost unparalleled, Theron has given us some of the most loud and powerful performances in cinema. Playing roles of characters that have some past trauma behind them and trying to overcome those issues, Theron has always puts in her all. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Charlize Theron Unveils Her First Look As Clea From the Marvel Studios Film (View Pics).

Starring in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Monster, Theron proved that she could completely transform herself into someone else. The five performances of hers that are going to be mentioned below will take a look at how powerful they were and how the characters were able to resonate with the audiences. So, to celebrate Charlize Theron’s 47th birthday, lets take a look at five of her best performances.

Lorraine Broughton (Atomic Blonde)

Directed by David Leitch, Atomic Blonde is an action film that sees Theron play the role of Lorraine Broughton. Being a spy, the film sees her try to track a list and Theron kicks a whole lot of butts in the role. While the film itself could been structured well, it’s Theron’s great performance that carries it.

Emily Sanders (In the Valley of Elah)

A crime-drama that sees Theron star alongside Tommy Lee Jones, the film sees them team up together to solve a murder. A very intimate story that sees these two broken souls meet each other, Theron and Jones play off well against each other as they form a father-daughter bond and go forward in solving the mysterious case.

Mavis Gavy (Young Adult)

Portraying Mavis Gavy, Theron gave it her all here. Young Adult follows Gavy as she is someone going through the worst case of midlife crisis and living a self-destructive lifestyle that uses all of Theron’s acting tools. It’s a black comedy that’s wonderfully directed.

Aileen Wuornos (Monster)

In Patty Jenkins’ feature film debut, comes a transformative performance from Theron that sees her portray the real-life serial killer, Aileen Wuornos. In what’s her only Oscar win to date, Theron completely loses her in this role and just lets loose of all hell.

Furiosa (Mad Max: Fury Road)

George Miller brought back his classic action franchise and did it so by raising the bar so high that it’s almost unattainable to reach. Playing the role of Furiosa, Theron brings this tortured soul to life in a story of redemption. The team of her and Tom Hardy’s Max is the best part about the film, and she is an amazing standout here. The Old Guard 2: Uma Thurman, Henry Golding Join Charlize Theron for the Sequel of Netflix’s Film.

With Theron going for more action-oriented roles now, we can’t wait to see what more she has in store for us. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).