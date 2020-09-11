Taraji P Henson is easily one of the most talented actresses of Hollywood, who has time and again proven her brilliant acting mettle with her performances. In her big-screen career spanning more than twenty years, the actress has made us laugh, cry and feel every honest emotion through her characters. There's a certain sense of honesty that Taraji brings to her performances which make them all the more relatable. Some of her most impressive performances include the likes of Hidden Figures, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button among others. Taraji P Henson Postpones Her Wedding With Fiance Kelvin Hayden.

As Taraji celebrates her birthday on September 11, we take a look at some of her most amazing roles. In 2016, Time named Henson one of the 100 most influential people in the world and in the same year, she released a New York Times best selling autobiography titled Around the Way Girl. As for accolades, Henson became the first African-American woman to win a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series in 2015. As we celebrate her birthday, here's a look at her best films.

Hidden Figures

Taraji plays mathematician Katherine Goble, one of the unsung behind-the-scene STEM heroes in this film and she is beyond magnificent in this role. She has some of the most stand-out scenes in this film and if you haven't watched this yet, what are you even doing.

What Men Want

In this 2001 rom-com Taraji stars as a powerful businesswoman who crushes it at work and attracts attention literally everywhere she goes and all this with the power to listen to men's thoughts, could this be any less epic? The film also stars Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Tracy Morgan in supporting roles.

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

While everyone was floored with Brad Pitt's prosthetics as well as act of the ageing backwards protagonist, one of the film's most impressive performances came from Taraji who played the role of his adoptive mother Queenie. Henson also managed to get an Oscar nom for her performance in the film.

The Karate Kid

Yet another performance where Taraji wasn't really the lead but definitely stole the limelight is this one. While Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith did a fine job with their teacher-student relationship, it is also Henson's character of Jaden's mother that deserves all the love.

While there are several other films such as Baby Boy, Acromony among others that deserve to be on this list, these are some of our most favourite roles of the Hollywood actress.

