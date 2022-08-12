A League of Their Own Series Review: It looks like it’s the season of remakes where popular Tom Hanks projects are plucked out and given a life of their own. First Laal Singh Chaddha and now A League of Their Own. While the series we are talking about here isn’t a direct remake, it still features the core elements of the movie and something more that helps it stand apart. I Am Groot Review: Baby Groot's Mischievous Antics Leave Us Wanting for More! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Developed by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, A League of Their Own is an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name. When the men of the United States of America are shipped off to fight in World War II, the sport of Baseball ends up getting rather dull. So, to keep the sport alive, A League of Their Own features women trying out to enter in the Baseball scenario and compete in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

A Still From A League of Their Own (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Back in 1992, A League of Their Own caused major riptide as it gave a fictionalised account of the real-lie All-American Girls Profession Baseball League and told a story of women (white women only) entering into the realm of sports and playing a man’s game. A charming tale set in the background of 1940s America, it was a heart warming and inspiring story that aimed to inspire.

In the same way A League of Their Own returns in 2022 and goes one step beyond. While that mostly works in its right, it does create for an individuality within the plot. With themes like LGBTQ and racism being a constant, they are very well represented, but it creates for an effect that makes it seem like two different shows unfortunately. At the same time, there is so much crammed into the plot where fitting it all withing eight episodes felt way too much.

Watch The Trailer:

Thankfully, the charming cast of characters led by our trio of Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden and Chante Adams make for an enjoyable watch. Jacobson’s Carson Shaw and Carden’s Greta have a thing going on with each other, while Adams’ Max isn’t allowed to enter into the tryouts because of her skin colour.

Having a pitch perfect arm, Max’s story feels the most powerful out of the bunch. While the movie primarily focused on white women, adding in a woman of colour here brings up for some more interesting points to be touched upon. It’s the ‘40s; racism runs rampant. Interesting conversations are to be made, and A League of Their Own handles them quite well even though it opts for a more tell and don’t show approach at times.

A Still From A League of Their Own (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

In the same way Carson and Greta sneak around to have a fling with, and homesexuality being frowned upon in those times, I thought the subject matter was very well approached here. It’s held from a female gaze and it works in its favour well because you know the themes are being perfectly represented here.

The rest of the cast as well that includes the likes of Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, Nick Offerman (who could have had a bit more of screentime) and more do really well on-screen when given the opportunity. The tone of the show itself feels like SNL improv sketches meets social commentary and while for few that may be divisive, I was thoroughly digging it.

A Still From A League of Their Own (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The backdrop of 1940s America is used to great effect as well. I am a sucker for the World War II era. Not only the actual battle part of it, but the socio and economic view of that time-period makes for some damn good settings. So, when a show gets that right, does it hit that history buff spot of mine. As the girls are trying out to enter the Baseball league while “Sing, Sing, Sing” from Benny Goodman plays in the background, I knew the creators had gotten it down right.

Yay!

The Setting

Charming Characters

Nay!

Can Feel You’re Watching Two Different Shows

Final Thoughts

Aside from it feeling like you’re watching two different shows at times and occasionally going for a more tell and don’t show approach, A League of Their Own is a treat. Charming set of characters, a great time period, and some meaningful commentary, A League of Their Own is very much a home run. A League of Their Own is streaming 12 August, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 3.5

