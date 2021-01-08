The writer and executive producer of Marvel's 'Loki' series, Michael Waldron, has been roped in as the writer for Kevin Feige-produced upcoming Star Wars feature project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is seen as being on a tier onto itself because it is being produced by Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, a separate arm from Lucasfilm, which oversees all things Star Wars. The Midnight Sky Writer Reveals How George Clooney’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Felt So Similar’ to COVID-19 Crisis

The project was originated by Feige and is being produced by him and Lucasfilm and is headed by Kathleen Kennedy. Feige's Star Wars project has been stuck without a scriptwriter since 2019 and it was only in late 2020 that Waldron surfaced as a prospective writer.

The former 'Rick and Morty' writer had already worked with Feige on 'Loki' and on 'Doctor Strange' as per The Hollywood Reporter.