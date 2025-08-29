The internet is buzzing as Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda came together once again, not for a film, but for their first-ever magazine cover and joint interview following the romantic blockbuster’s record-breaking success. Captioned, "A #THRIndia Exclusive: Saiyaara sensations, Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_) and Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy) a.k.a ‘The A-team’ are the cover stars for the September issue of our magazine. Read their first ever interview. On stands 30th August, 2025." ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Spotted in Same Car, Fans Thrilled Seeing Rumoured Couple’s Off-Screen Bond (Watch Video)

The Hollywood Reporter India Shares Post on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hollywood Reporter India (@hollywoodreporterindia)

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Stun in Denim for September Cover

The September issue of The Hollywood Reporter India features the duo in a stylish denim-themed shoot, which instantly sent fans into a frenzy. Ahaan sports a rugged look with a dark denim jacket over an open shirt and chain, his signature curls adding to the effortless charm. Aneet complements him in a chic co-ord set, pairing a cropped jacket with a mini skirt and navy crop top, her makeup soft yet perfectly glam.

Aneet Padda Calls Ahaan Panday ‘Best Friend’

What stole hearts even more was the behind-the-scenes video shared by the magazine. In it, Aneet Padda can be heard calling Ahaan Panday her “best friend” as they shared laughs, exchanged jokes and posed effortlessly for the cameras. The BTS clip, filled with playful energy, shows the Gen-Z couple enjoying every moment of the shoot fans couldn’t get enough. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Dating in Real Life? Video of Duo’s Latest Public Outing in Mumbai Goes Viral; Netizens Say ‘Made for Each Other’ – WATCH.

Fans Reactions

(Photo Credit: @hollywoodreporterindia)

Fans Hail Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Chemistry

Social media erupted with excitement. One fan wrote, “The chemistry is for the history books,” while another commented, “Chemistry louder than words.” Many dubbed them “The A-Team” and a “match made in the stars.” One viral comment read: “All I can focus on is how their hands touch… so damn cute.” Even Ahaan’s mother Deanne Panday, joined in with an enthusiastic “OMG.” ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Enjoy Movie Date to Watch Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’ Amid Dating Rumours; Video of Gen Z Actors Goes Viral – WATCH.

Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne Panday Reaction

(Photo Credit: @hollywoodreporterindia)

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Spark Reunion Craze!

Released earlier this year, Saiyaara became the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time, collecting over INR 500 crore worldwide. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Ahaan and Aneet, telling the story of Krissh Kapoor (Ahaan), a troubled musician and Vaani Batra (Aneet), an aspiring journalist-poet, as they navigate love, loss and passion. Their on-screen chemistry captured millions of hearts, making them one of the most beloved new pairs in the industry. This magazine cover reunion only reignites the craze and fans are already hoping this “A-Team” returns to the big screen soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).