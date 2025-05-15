Prepare for an exhilarating fashion and artistic journey as Shalini Passi, the celebrated art patron, philanthropist, and creative powerhouse from India, prepares to dazzle at the Cannes Film Festival 2025! This remarkable woman skillfully bridges traditional roots with global elegance, embodying the spirit of contemporary India while staying true to her authentic heritage. Her calm and composed presence has already made waves, especially with her captivating role in a Netflix reality show that has touched countless hearts nationwide. Cannes Film Festival Introduces Guidelines on Costume Attire To Promote Respectful Presentation.

As she gears up for her much-anticipated appearance at Cannes, Shalini is poised to take the global stage by storm, showcasing her artistic flair and commitment to social change at some of the festival's most prestigious events. This one-week extravaganza promises an unforgettable blend of fashion, art, culture, and advocacy:

Shalini Passi's Enchanting Schedule Details

On May 16th, Shalini will kick off her glamorous Cannes adventure at the Chopard Annual Dinner and Love Party, where she’ll kissing cheeks with global icons at an event that celebrates the dazzling intersection of luxury and cinema. Following this star-studded soirée, she’ll step into the India Pavilion on May 17th, passionately championing India’s creative industries as she participates in engaging sessions focusing on Indian cinema, art, and cultural diplomacy. The 2025 Cannes Film Festival – Robert De Niro Was Honoured With the Honorary Palme d’Or.

Later that day, Shalini will join the elite at The Hollywood Reporter Dinner at the beloved Riviera Carlton Hotel, a hotspot for celebrities! She’ll continue to network with industry leaders at the exclusive Dolce Dinner, turning heads with her unique style, especially since she’s the only lady whose brand creates customised sarees!

On May 17th, Shalini will attend the Copal Beach De La Croisette gathering, embracing her fashion-forward persona in an exclusive atmosphere. The excitement continues on May 18th when she graces the legendary red carpet at Palais des Festivals, radiating elegance and boldness as she celebrates haute couture and design excellence.

Mark your calendars for May 19th, as Shalini attends the Global Gift Gala at LA MÔME PLAGE, supporting vital global initiatives that empower women and children. On May 20th, she’ll make a statement at the BMW India Red Carpet celebration, showcasing luxury, art, and innovation alongside the brightest stars.

Culminating her dazzling journey will be the Chopard Bollywood Night at Hotel Martinez Rooftop on May 20th, where Shalini will beautifully bridge Bollywood and global cinema against a picture-perfect backdrop filled with fashion influencers and celebrities.

Shalini’s presence at Cannes is not just about glamour; it celebrates the rich cultural heritage of India. Her participation in Cannes 2025 reinforces her role as a global ambassador of art and

culture, bringing India’s vibrant creative voice to one of the world’s most prestigious cultural platforms. The stage is set, and the excitement is in the air—Shalini Passi is ready to shine!

