While 2022 packed in some great releases, we had some absolute duds as well. Films completely failing in delivering a memorable experience to blockbusters not living up to the hype, we saw a wide variety of outing that sadly had little to no charm to them. Not to say there weren’t any good aspects to them, but sadly the bad still outweighed the good in this scenario. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Banshees of Inisherin, 10 of the Year's Best Films That Left Us Awestruck!

Movies like Deep Water and Blonde failed in telling a captivating story while blockbusters like Black Adam and Jurassic World Dominion just disappointed all around. So, with 2022 coming to an end, let’s take a look back at some of the most disappointing films of the year.

My Policeman

Harry Styles’ gay period-drama just felt like a very dull adventure. With a love-triangle at the heart of it, the movie never capitalises on the potential of drama that is available there and in return it just makes for a very mundane viewing. Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett try to bring some excitement and while the diversity is appreciated, there just isn’t enough here to latch onto.

Deep Water

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in this erotic thriller that is neither sexy, nor does it have a good story to it. It’s a film that features bedroom-politics and it never really creates a sense of drama that will have you captivated. While Affleck and Armas have some good chemistry to them, it can’t carry this lackluster of a film.

Black Adam

Before its release, Dwayne Johnson’s passion for this film was so tangible that it almost felt like he might have pulled it off for Black Adam. Sadly, that couldn’t be further away from the truth as we were treated to a two-hour CGI flick that was just noise and no substance. Impressive actions scenes? sure, but that still couldn’t save it from being an incoherent watch.

Morbius

Sony probably had the worst luck this year with Morbius as they not only released it once, but they did it twice, and it failed to bring in any money both the times. A film that is based on one of the more obscure Spider-Man villains with Jared Leto as the titular vampire, this was a watch that felt extremely restricted and generic in its execution.

Blonde

Director Andrew Dominik’s Blonde was perhaps one of the most controversial releases of the year. Adapting a book that tells a fictionalised tale of Marilyn Monroe, who is played by Ana de Armas, the film felt exploitative in its nature and was unevenly structured. While the cinematography is stellar, the film itself just feels disrespectful to Monroe’s legacy.

Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio

It’s such a weird thing to see that a Pinocchio film directed by Robert Zemeckis is one of the most creatively dull outings you could ever see. A director who was known for his eye for story and larger-than-life adventures, this was a film that just failed to capture the magic of the original story and had an artstyle that never really feels pleasant on the eye.

Jurassic World Dominion

Where to begin with Jurassic World Dominion. A movie that focuses on mutated locusts rather than dinosaurs, the actual selling point of the franchise, JWD just didn’t have much going for it. It was ultimately a film that boasted some impressive action sequences, but aside from that it was a story that just let go everything that was essential to the franchise. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Batman, 7 of the Highest Grossing Films of the Year!

While these films definitely did disappoint us, 2022 still did feature some really good films. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a very happy new year.

