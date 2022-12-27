After the dry spell of 2020 and 2021, no thanks to COVID for that, films returned in a huge way in 2022. Filled with great blockbusters and dramas that delivered on the larger-than-life feeling of films, while also providing for some really well-told intimate stories, the year was filled with some great releases. Year-Ender 2022: From Top Gun Maverick to The Batman, 7 of the Highest Grossing Films of the Year!

There of course were films that didn’t live up to the overall hype, but with releases like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick, the excitement outweighed the disappointment. With 2022 coming to an end, it only feels right to take a look back at some of the best releases of the year. So, here are 10 of the best films of 2022 that left us awestruck.

She Said

A retelling of Harvey Weinstein’s infamous outing told from the perspective of the two New York Times journalists who broke it, this was an emotionally heavy tale that boasted great performances from Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. Being respectful towards the victims and handling the entire subject matter with much care, it made for an impactful ending that felt empowering in a way. She Said Movie Review: Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan’s Powerful Performances Lead This Hard-Hitting Tale on the Harvey Weinstein Scandal (LatestLY Exclusive).

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Daniel Craig’s detective with a Southern accent, Benoit Blanc, returned this year in a murder mystery that riffed on COVID and today’s political hemisphere. Rian Johnson crafts this story extremely carefully with various threads that offer a really fresh perspective on the genre. With Glass Onion, and even Knives Out for that matter, the killer is always obvious, but what Johnson does so well is that he unravels the mystery in such a unique way that you can’t help but be wowed. Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery Movie Review: Rian Johnson-Daniel Craig Pull Off Another Brilliant Benoit Blanc Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive)

Catherine Called Birdy

I am a sucker for coming-of-age films, and Lena Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy provided for a medieval take on the genre that I largely enjoyed. With Bella Ramsey giving an exciting performance that captures the essence of youth very well, the film harped on my heart strings and provided a soundtrack that I have been listening to on loop till this day. Catherine Called Birdy Movie Review: Bella Ramsey Shines While Andrew Scott Tugs at Your Heartstrings in This Fantastic Coming-of-Age Comedy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Prey

One of the most iconic movie monsters made a grand return this year as Prey got the Yautja back in spectacular form. Lead by Amber Midthunder who plays Naru, this felt like an old-school action flick that really knows what fans have wanted from this franchise in such a long time. With hard-hitting sequences as the Predator tears his way through a bunch of human pinnatas, this was a balls-to-walls escapade that captured the true essence of the Predator films. Prey Movie Review: The Hunt Begins As Amber Midthunder’s Predator Reboot Is a Return to Form For the Franchise! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Pinocchio

A shinning example of how animation is an effective tool for storytelling, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinnochio was a tale that adapted the classic children’s tale, but had the unique vision of its director attached to it. Featuring stop-motion animation that definitely set a standard in the industry to an ending that was completely heartbreaking, this is moving piece of art that tells a great story about morality and death. Pinocchio Movie Review: Guillermo del Toro Is at the Top of His Game in This Beautifully Dark Stop-Motion Animated Adventure! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Multiverse seems to be the new fad now, yet no other film has executed that concept with the utter brilliance the Daniels were able to bring to Everything Everywhere All at Once. A career-defining performance from Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in impressive form, it all focuses on one constant that bands us all together throughout multiple universes: love. A message that really feels impactful and leaves a lasting impression, this is a brilliantly shot film that deserves its time in the spotlight. Everything Everywhere All at Once Movie Review: Michelle Yeoh Knocks It Out of the Multiverse In This High-Concept Sci-Fi Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Northman

After The Lighthouse and The VVitch, Robert Eggers returned with a Viking epic that saw Alexander Skarsgard play a vengeful warrior. Seeing his father get killed by his uncle and having his kingdom usurped, Amleth sets out on a journey to kill his uncle in this action-thriller that is one of the most metal films you will see this year. A great build up that lead to one of the most satisfying action scenes of this year, this was a journey worth taking. The Northman Movie Review: Alexander Skarsgård – Robert Eggers’ Viking Film Receives Positive Response From Critics.

The Batman

Alexander Skarsgard isn’t the only man named vengeance in 2022 as Robert Pattinson’s take on DC’s Dark Knight made for one of the most memorable caped outings in years. With director Matt Reeves bringing his vision to Batman and crafting an epic three-hour detective noir film, he finally got the formula right to making an effective take on this character that has thrived on reinterpretations. The Batman genuinely feels like a Batman film that gets everything right about the character, not to mention Pattinson’s glorious performance. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Top Gun: Maverick

Cruise control was in full effect this year as Top Gun: Maverick made a huge splash. An action star who is so dedicated to his craft, Tom Cruise made sure everything about this film felt authentic, and oh boy, did the film deliver on everything. A Top Gun sequel had no right being this good, but it still was as the film tightly focused on a soap-opera-like plot with some of the aerial dogfights you will ever see in films. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Banshees of Inisherin

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star in this morbidly hilarious tale about a fallout between two friends. Very much honing on the themes of loneliness while hovering over the other coming to terms with his own mundane existence, the film consists of subtleties that when figured out by the viewer, provides for a rewarding watch. A diabolical sense of humour with a knife that stabs you right in the heart and keeps on twisting it until the film’s final second, The Banshees of Inisherin is the best release of this year. The Banshees of Inisherin Movie Review: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson’s Tragicomedy Is an Outstanding Tale of a Heartbreaking Saga of Friendship (LatestLY Exclusive).

2022 surely was a huge year for movies, and seeing this list for 2023, it’s only going to get bigger and better. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a very happy new year.

