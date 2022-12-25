With the COVID effect almost going away now, 2022 saw the return of movies in a huge way. With box office opening up, huge blockbusters were back and performed fairly well. While some of them still did underperform, there is no doubt that this was a huge year for films and that after the dryness of 2021 and 2020, this is exactly what was needed. Year-Ender 2022: From Jurassic World Dominion to Black Adam, 7 Dumbest Moments from Films This Year That Made us Roll Our Eyes.

With Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman having great returns and there being some huge surprises, it definitely feels like the movies are back. So, with 2022 coming to an end, lets take a look at seven of the highest grossing films of the year.

Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 Million)

Taika Waititi’s sequel to Thor: Ragnarok did disappoint critically, but it also brought in a huge amount of box office. Sitting at $760 Million worldwide, the film was a massive success. Sadly, that number wasn’t able to carry the utter disappointment that came along with it. A film that often feels like an SNL spoof, was expecting something a bit weightier here considering there are glimmers of excellence. Thor Love and Thunder Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman's Marvel Film is a Bumpy Ride With Occasional Sparks of Taika Waititi Charm (LatestLY Exclusive).

The Batman ($770 Million)

For a reboot of a character that has already been done a million times and it being an almost three-hour long film, Matt Reeves’ The Batman’s box office run was amazing with a $770 Million globally. A film that not only reinvents the character in a huge way, but also pays homages to the comics and maintains its core roots with a brilliant performance by Robert Pattinson, The Batman feels like a gift by a Batman fan for a Batman fan. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($790 Million)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a huge battle in front of it. Having to pay respect to Chadwick Boseman’s legacy while still furthering the story, it did rake in a good amount even though it wasn’t able to match the legendary collection of the original Black Panther. With it exploring the themes of trauma really well, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever definitely was one of MCU’s most poignant film yet. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Minions: The Rise of Gru ($939 Million)

How Minions: The Rise of Gru was able to beat the heavy hitters from Marvel and DC still remains to be a mystery, but its $939 Million collection is more than impressive to say the least. A film that is the definition of fun, it provided for some great laughs in the theatre. Minions the Rise of Gru Movie Review: Steve Carell’s ‘Despicable Me’ Prequel Is a Hilarious Outing With Underwhelming Villains (LatestLY Exclusive).

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 Million)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was riding off right from the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the fan excitement could be seen at the box office brought in a whopping $955 Million. While the sequel did feel rushed in many parts, Raimi’s unique blend of horror and action made it all work in the end. With the film diving heavily into the multiverse aspect of the MCU, we can’t wait to see when Doctor Strange shows up next. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Movie Review: Benedict Cumberbatch’s Marvel Film Revels in Sam Raimi’s Horror Vibes and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch Act (LatestLY Exclusive).

Jurassic World Dominion ($1 Billion)

Where to even start with Jurassic World Dominion. An absolutely disappointing ending to a franchise that somehow made its way to $1 Billion – this was a huge surprise. A film that solely focuses on mutated locusts rather than dinosaurs (yeah, you heard that right), this was brachiosaur level disappointment. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Top Gun: Maverick ($1.4 Billion)

“Can’t bruise the Cruise” has never felt more relevant as Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel released almost 30 years after the original, raced past all the other films of 2022 to become the grossing outing of the year. A bunch of exhilarating action sequences and a simple story that delivers on all the drama, this was the best cinematic experience you could ask for. Top Gun Maverick Movie Review: Tom Cruise's Legacy Sequel is a Gripping, Emotional Spectacle That Honours the Original! (LatestLY Exclusive).

While it couldn’t make it into the list, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water needs an honourable mention too as its just at the tale end of Thor: Love and Thunder’s box office gross. Making $660 Million just a week after its release while at the time of writing this, the film just proves that you probably should never bet against James Cameron. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building! (LatestLY Exclusive).

2022 was definitely an amazing year for movies, and we can’t wait to see what 2023 is packing for us as well. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a very happy new year!

