Zayn Malik's New Tattoo On Love and Marriage Has Fans Speculating His Proposal to Pregnant Girlfriend Gigi Hadid!

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

One of the happiest news that has come amid this quarantine has certainly been Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together. The news of Gigi's pregnancy broke recently and later the model also confirmed it saying 'We're excited' when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show. The duo have been one of the most talked about celebrity couples and fans are certainly thrilled about this good news. Although, it seems this may not be the only good news and in fact, a bigger surprise for us may be in store and yes, we are hinting at Gigi and Zayn's wedding! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: 5 Photos of the Expectant Parents Because We Are Happy for Them!

Speculations have been rife that Zayn has either already proppsed or is certainly going to do so soon given that the "Pillow Talk" singer recently got a new tattoo hinting about the same. According to reports, fans noticed that Zayn's new tattoo has is the poem 'On Marriage' by Kahlil Gibran and this has been construed by many of their fans as a sign that the singer is definitely planning a proposal.

The tattoo reads, "Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other's keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; For the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other's shadow."

Check Out the Picture Here:

Zayn and Gigi are in the most beautiful phase of their relationship, expecting a baby together, it wouldn't be a surprise if they are already engaged or married. I feel very happy to see the two most passionate yet pic.twitter.com/BeFZUMgVgs — Bᵢₐ (@zjmzt4n) May 3, 2020

Here's Another Tweet Showing the Tattoo:

Zayn’s new tattoo is Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Love And Marriage” 🖤 pic.twitter.com/LNHR8ZW9YZ — Zayn Malik Updates & More (@ZMDailyNews) May 2, 2020

A Twitter user sharing the screengrab of the tattoo wrote, "Call me crazy, but after seeing Zayn's new tattoo and reading what he's wearing, I've come to the conclusion that he and Gigi might be engaged." Another user also suggesting that the couple had a hush-hush ceremony wrote, "feel like zayn and gigi are secretly engaged already." Zayn Malik's Former Bandmate Liam Payne Congratulates Him and Gigi Hadid On Their First Child's Announcement.

While Zayn and Gigi are yet to confirm the same, if these speculations do come true, it is certainly going to drive their fans crazy given that they had already broken into a happy dance upon hearing the pregnancy news.