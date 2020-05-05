Zayn Malik's Former Bandmate Liam Payne Congratulates Him and Gigi Hadid On Their First Child's Announcement

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Liam Payne (Photo Credits: Getty)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik surprised the world by not only getting back together but also sharing the 'good news.' The couple is all set to welcome a baby girl soon and the super model even confirmed the news during a recent live chat session. Now, to the delight of fans, Zayn's former band One Direction's member, Liam Payne recently congratulated the couple during an Instagram session. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: 5 Photos of the Expectant Parents Because We Are Happy for Them!.

In his video message, he was quoted saying, "Also this week, didn’t really wanna leave it out, wanted to make sure I said something on my own place before I started getting asked about it relentlessly by everybody. I just wanted to say congratulations to Zayn and Gigi obviously, you know, they’re having a baby."

Indeed, this news comes as a sweet surprise for all the 1D fans. In case you are unaware, things went south between the ex band members Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam, and Zayn, some years ago. The members even talked about reuniting for an online concert but Zayn's name was not heard in this. However, with Liam trying to bury the hatchet, can we expect Zayn to join the 1D reunion session? On the other hand, Gigi's ex and American television star Tyler Cameron congratulated her. He said in his interview, "I am excited for her, I am happy for her. She is going to be an incredible mother."