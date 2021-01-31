Kawsar Ahmed has had a fantastic 2020 and now she is starting 2021 with a bang. He gave us two albums together last year titled “titled No Love No Pain” and “Me In You”. Dhaka-born musician Kawsar Ahmed is growing as a musician, his album also ranked high among critics as well as fans. With the confidence he is getting from these better-performing albums, “Me In You” from his usual genre. You will notice that instantly when you hear his new single “No Love No Pain.”

Kawsar Ahmed is not a not new name anyone, he has been seen as a background musician in several Bangladeshi movies, TVCs, and commercials compilations.

When the world was getting mentally and physically affected from CoronaVirus, this is the time Kawsar Ahmed didn't stop and released two albums that are rocking on the digital music platforms and created an audience for him. He shared that “it is really helping me connect to my roots. The whole coronavirus Pandemic is affecting the country. It is almost like playing with fire right now. We are making sure we have isolated ourselves but stopped doing what we live”.

Ahmed’s music works simply because it sounds great. It doesn’t sound like he’s trying something totally out of his skill set. It sounds natural; it makes anyone want to get up and dance. It’s catchy… and it’s been on repeat all day.

Apart from music, he has also established himself as an entrepreneur and YouTuber who achieved worldwide fame. Right from his childhood, Ahmed had an interest in music from a young age. He completed a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences at the Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology.

If you have to shine, it can be seen everywhere when it is intended. Ahmed’s talent was in everything from education, sports and his current career. If he is sitting in the shade today, because he planted a tree a long time back. From a young age, he had a different fascination with music and mastered the music well that can be measured from his fan following now.

Though he is growing as a musician and entrepreneur, Kawsar Ahmed teased that fans could soon see him on screens in his upcoming albums. He shared that he is planning on expanding his offering in music, possibly tapping into a more mature audience. I have a secret love for music innovation so don’t be surprised if you see his creative expression on digital music platforms.