Bengaluru, November 17: In what can be said to be a unique surgery, a US resident underwent awake brain surgery in Karnataka's Bengaluru recently. During the awake brain surgery, the 65-year-old guitarist was seen playing the guitar as doctors of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Bengaluru successfully operated on him. The patient has been identified as Joseph D'Souza (65), a resident of Los Angeles in the United States.

According to reports, Joseph D'Souza was allowed to play guitar while doctors performed an awake brain surgery on him. It is reported that the US resident was suffering from "guitarist’s dystonia", a rare neurological condition for which there is no known cure. It was also learned that Joseph had been living with the said condition for over 20 years and was struggling to get the small correction done in his nerve. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slams Son Against Wall, Kills Him Over Mobile Phone Addiction and Lack of Interest in Studies; Arrested During Last Rites Preparation.

Joseph D'Souza Was Suffering From 'Guitarist’s Dystonia'

A team of Dr Sharan Srinivasan, Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgeon, PRS Neurosciences of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital and Dr Sanjiv C.C, Senior Neurologist and Movement Disorders Specialist, successfully treated Joseph who was suffering with guitarist dystonia. Notably, Dr Sharan Srinivasan is also popularly known as the "Guitar Surgeon".

Surgery Required Patient to Be Awake for 7 Hours

Speaking about the awake brain surgery, Dr Sharan Srinivasan said that the MRI-guided, stereotactic neurosurgery was performed by specialised surgeons called "Functional Neurosurgeons". He also said that they used Vo Thalamotomy, a precise surgery in which they targeted misfiring brain circuits using radiofrequency (RF) technology. The doctor also said that the surgery required the patient to be awake for seven hours.

"This live surgery involves the patient being fully awake all through the entire process of 7 hours – it involves fixing a titanium, stereotactic frame to the head, with 2 screws in the front and 2 screws at the back of the head, screwed into his skull and then capturing a special ‘stereotactic MRI’ of the brain," he added. While the surgery was successful, Dr Sharan Srinivasan said that Joseph would require one to three months of focused neuro rehabilitation by an Occupational Therapist. Bengaluru Businessman Charred to Death Inside Car, Police Suspect Suicide; Video Surfaces.

After the surgery, Joseph is undergoing rehabilitation to retrain his muscle memory. He also said that he learnt about the condition after he was diagnosed by a doctor at UCLA Los Angeles. Back then, the doctor told Joseph about his suffering from Guitarist’s Dystonia, a type of Task Specific Focal Hand Dystonia (TSFHD).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2024 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).