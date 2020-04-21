Hundred Trailer: Lara Dutta and Rinku Rajguru Make an Unlikely But Formidable Tag-Team in the Disney Plus HotStar Series (Watch Video)

Hundred Trailer Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Quarantine binge watch list is just growing in length! It is now just difficult to choose one streaming platform or show to kill time. With so much of variety on the digital platter, the competition is real. Now, we have a new series to watch out for. Disney+ Hotstar has released the trailer of a new series called as Hundred. It stars Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru and Karan Wahi in the lead. Artemis Fowl Is All Set to Premiere on Disney Plus on This Date.

By the looks of it, the trailer looks fun and intriguing. Lara will be seen after a long time in the mainstream. On the other hand, Sairat fame Archi aka Rinku has a grabbed a good opportunity. The trailer shows Rinku as an undercover agent to cop played by Lara. However, Rinku who is diagnosed with tumor has only 100 days to live and desires to visit Switzerland. The narrative has action as well as humor. Check out the trailer below.

Hundred Trailer:

Filmmaker trio Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir teamed up to direct the series. The series will have eight episodes, all releasing on the same on the streaming platform. It is slated to hit the internet on April 25. Looks like Hotstar is all set to up the game and garner more subscribers with brand new series and collabs next! Tell us how did you like the trailer?